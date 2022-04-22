The Independent’s journalism is supported by our readers. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn commission.

Upcoming Nintendo Switch games: The biggest confirmed releases coming in 2022

Player ready? Your gaming collection is about to level up

Jasper Pickering
Friday 22 April 2022 15:18
The Switch lite and the Switch OLED models has also meant there’s more ways to enjoy these titles on the go

(iStock/The Independent)

The Nintendo Switch has seen a healthy library of first and third-party games since its release in 2017 and even when it’s, technically, been outperformed by the Xbox and Playstation consoles, its software is tough to beat.

Super Mario Odyssey, Metroid Dread and of course, Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild have been genre-defining entries and in 2022 there are even more titles to look forward to.

The recent follow-up releases of the Switch lite and the Switch OLED models has also meant there’s more ways to enjoy Nintendo titles on the go, whether you’re looking for something more compact or a brighter display, respectively for each system.

The immense popularity of the console has only been matched by the quality of these games. And as the Nintendo e-shop is extremely active for game developers of all sizes, there’s a healthy choice of games at various prices.

In this list, we will keep you updated with all our anticipated games that are confirmed to launch on the Switch in 2022.

Switch games coming in April 2022

Switch games coming in May 2022

Switch games coming in June 2022

Switch games coming in July 2022

  • Klonoa Phantasy Reverie Series, 8 July (£44.99, Game.co.uk)
  • DC League of Super Pets: The Adventures of Krypto and Ace, 15 July (£34.99, Very.co.uk)
  • Tee Time Golf, 21 July (£21.99, 365games.co.uk)
  • Live a Live, 27 July (£39.99, Game.co.uk)
  • Xenoblade Chronicles 3, 29 July (£42.95, Amazon.co.uk)

Switch games coming in August 2022

Switch games coming in September 2022

