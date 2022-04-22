The Nintendo Switch has seen a healthy library of first and third-party games since its release in 2017 and even when it’s, technically, been outperformed by the Xbox and Playstation consoles, its software is tough to beat.

Super Mario Odyssey, Metroid Dread and of course, Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild have been genre-defining entries and in 2022 there are even more titles to look forward to.

The recent follow-up releases of the Switch lite and the Switch OLED models has also meant there’s more ways to enjoy Nintendo titles on the go, whether you’re looking for something more compact or a brighter display, respectively for each system.

The immense popularity of the console has only been matched by the quality of these games. And as the Nintendo e-shop is extremely active for game developers of all sizes, there’s a healthy choice of games at various prices.

In this list, we will keep you updated with all our anticipated games that are confirmed to launch on the Switch in 2022.

Switch games coming in April 2022

Zombie Army 4: Dead War, 26 April (£33.85, Shopto.net)

Cricket 22, 28 April (£49.99, Game.co.uk)

Metal Tales Overkill, 29 April (£31.99, 365games.co.uk)

Nintendo Switch Sports, 29 April (£30.99, Nintendo.co.uk)

Switch games coming in May 2022

Ludo XXL, 5 May (£12.99, Argos.co.uk)

Matchpoint Tennis Champions Extended, 19 May (£44.99, Game.co.uk)

Vampire – The Masquerade: Swansong, 19 May (£44.99, Game.co.uk)

House of the Dead: Remake, 26 May (£34.99, Amazon.co.uk)

Ikai, 27 May (£34.99, Game.co.uk)

Kao the Kangaroo, 27 May (£27.99, 365games.co.uk)

Zombie Night Terror, 31 May (£25.99, 365games.co.uk)

Switch games coming in June 2022

Demon Slayer - The Hinokami Chronicles, 10 June (£44.99, 365games.co.uk)

Final Vendetta, 10 June (£49.99, Argos.co.uk)

Mario Strikers: Battle League Football, 10 June (£49.99, Nintendo.co.uk)

Metal Max Xeno Reborn, 10 June (£34.99, Game.co.uk)

Zorro the Chronicles, 14 June (£29.85, Base.com)

White Night, 17 June (£29.99, Game.co.uk)

Wreckfest, 21 June (£28.85, Shopto.net)

Fire Emblem Warriors: Three Hopes, 24 June 2022 (£49.99, Nintendo.co.uk)

Switch games coming in July 2022

Klonoa Phantasy Reverie Series, 8 July (£44.99, Game.co.uk)

DC League of Super Pets: The Adventures of Krypto and Ace, 15 July (£34.99, Very.co.uk)

Tee Time Golf, 21 July (£21.99, 365games.co.uk)

Live a Live, 27 July (£39.99, Game.co.uk)

Xenoblade Chronicles 3, 29 July (£42.95, Amazon.co.uk)

Switch games coming in August 2022

Two Point Campus, 9 August (£34.99, Game.co.uk)

Switch games coming in September 2022

Splatoon 3, 9 September (£49.99, Argos.co.uk)

