Sign up to our free Living Well email for advice on living a happier, healthier and longer life Live your life healthier and happier with our free weekly Living Well newsletter Live your life healthier and happier with our free weekly Living Well newsletter SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy policy

When contending with a hectic schedule, a little extra energy can go a long way. Energy drinks offer exactly this, providing a welcome lift when you need it most, whether that’s in the gym, at your desk or otherwise.

The problem is, some people don’t fancy the sickly sweet flavours, unpronounceable ingredients and questionable amounts of caffeine in your average can. To find some suitable alternatives, we asked a nutritionist what to look for in a good energy drink, then tested some of the best to bring you a list of our favourites.

Edward Mather, expert nutritionist at FuelHub, says people should steer clear of drinks that exceed their personal caffeine tolerance as this can lead to “gastrointestinal distress, jitters and restlessness”. Below, you’ll find some lower caffeine options, as well as several that leave this stimulant out altogether. Mather also says high-sugar drinks should be swerved if you’re not using them as fuel for exercise, as drinking these may cause you to crash later in the day, so we took this into account while making our selections.

Scroll down to see our tried and tested pick of the best energy drinks that meet the expert’s standards. We’ve also taken a deep dive into the active ingredients you’re likely to find in an energy drink, and their potential effects. So, next time you’re faced with shelves of colourful cans, you can make an informed choice.

How we tested

open image in gallery ( The Independent / Harry Bullmore )

To test the energy drinks on this list, and more that were omitted, our tester tried adding them into his regular routine. This involved occasionally drinking one on the walk to the gym before a morning workout, and other times having one around noon in a bid to avoid that semi-regular post-lunch slump.

Our tester rated each drink on its flavour, as well as any noticeable impact it had on energy and concentration levels – any drink that provided a gentle boost and didn’t then lead to a slump a few hours later was sure to score well. Bonus points were on offer for nutritionist-approved ingredients boasting extra health perks.

Best energy drinks of 2024 are: