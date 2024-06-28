What is ashwagandha and how can it benefit our health?

Sign up to our free weekly newsletter for insider tips and product reviews from our shopping experts Sign up for our free IndyBest email SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy policy

Whether you’re looking for something to supercharge your overall health, a dose of extra collagen or a vitamin D boost, the world of supplements is booming. You may have heard that sea moss has been cited as helping the appearance of skin and that probiotics have been praised for benefitting gut health, but one lesser-known supplement is ashwagandha.

According to nutritionist Clarissa Lenherr, ashwagandha is “a herb traditionally used in ayurvedic medicine and is known as an adaptogen”, meaning it can help manage stress. It is “touted as helping the body adapt to physical and mental stressors”, says Lenherr.

A recent study has shown that a “high-concentration, full-spectrum ashwagandha root extract effectively improved people’s resistance towards stress” as well as improving “quality of life”, noted Lenherr. Some people find it helps with sleep: “Although research is quite limited, there are a few small studies that suggest it may help with those who suffer from insomnia.”

It’s always important to consult a doctor before introducing new supplements into your diet, but if you’re looking for one to try, keep reading.

Myvitamins ashwagandha KSM66 capsules: Was £8.99, now £5.35, Myprotein.com

Those looking to introduce the herb into their supplementing regime, and potentially reap wellbeing benefits, may want to take it in the form of capsules, as this may be easier than consuming it in other ways, such as powders and liquid extracts.

Myvitamin’s ashwagandha KSM66 capsules provide full-spectrum root extract with a high concentration (500mg per capsule).

The supplement is suitable for those who are following a vegan diet, and it is available in bottles of 30 or 90 capsules. According to the brand, the supplement should be consumed once a day and taken with food. It’s worth noting that we’ve not tried and tested these ourselves, so we cannot attest to the benefits, but we hope to get a review to you soon.

