I tried the brain fog supplements recommended by Karlie Kloss – here’s what happened

Thorne Memoractiv
The supplements I settled on were Thorne’s Memoractiv capsules, a potent mix of brain-boosting ingredients and favourites of supermodel Karlie Kloss. In the past, Kloss has recommended the Thorne supplements, explaining that, “the Memoractiv is really special because it improves your brain function and eye health and has a bunch of wonderful ingredients in it, including ashwagandha.”
A look at the contents of these capsules reveals that they also contain L-carnitine, ginkgo biloba, pterostilbene and bacopa. All natural extracts that are great for increasing energy while also calming the nervous system and improving cognition.
A 2023 paper showed that across several studies, bacopa has enhanced cognitive skills and has been recommended for patients suffering from cognitive decline. Similarly, studies have shown that pterostilbene can improve learning and memory by enhancing neuroplasticity and antioxidant effects.
What drew me to the Memoractiv blend over others is the fact that it also contains lutein and Lutemax 2020 – a patented extract from marigold flowers that contains lutein, RR-zeaxanthin, and RS (meso)-zeaxanthin. These ingredients are all beneficial for eye health – something I worry about due to my work being largely screen based.
The supplements also contain caffeine to help with focus, so I opted to take them first thing in the morning – after my overnight oats. I took the 30-day supply of two capsules a day and tracked my brain fog symptoms along the way.