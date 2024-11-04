Jump to content
I tried the brain fog supplements recommended by Karlie Kloss – here’s what happened

Could these supplements boost brain health?

Emilie Lavinia
Fitness and wellbeing editor
Monday 04 November 2024 08:55 GMT
Brain fog affects between 40 and 60 per cent of menopausal women
Brain fog affects between 40 and 60 per cent of menopausal women (The Independent / iStock)

Brain fog can be maddening, especially when you’re trying to focus on something important. The phenomenon is characterised by forgetfulness, confusion, slow reactions and a dip in concentration and it can be caused by a number of things.

Tiredness, hunger and staring at a screen for too long can all cause clouded thinking and leave you reaching for a word or a phrase that you just can’t put your finger on, despite knowing what you want to say. Poor nutrition can also lead to issues with cognitive function, especially if your diet is missing vital nutrients like B vitamins, lutein and Omega-3.

Some studies also show that gut issues can cause problems with cognition. This is because of the direct link between your gut microbiome and the neurotransmitters that control the hormones influencing your mood and focus. The gut-brain axis is a powerful gateway that can be affected by infections,

Menopause is also one of the leading causes of brain fog and according to the British Menopause Society 40 per cent of menopausal women reported memory and concentration issues. However, other studies have put those experiencing the symptoms in the range of 60 per cent.

I occassionally struggle with brain fog and it leaves me feeling unsettled. Mainly because I rely on quick decision making and having the right word up my sleeve in any given situation as part of my job. When I draw a mental blank it’s disarming and although I know exactly what I want to say, the words just won’t come to me. A few weeks ago I forgot the word “courgette” and was baffled that I couldn’t recall it.

Usually it’s down to tiredness and too much screen time, but I do worry about the overall health of my brain as I age and head towards perimenopause. So to combat these incidental symptoms I decided to try supplements for brain health.

Thorne Memoractiv

thorne memoractiv supplements

The supplements I settled on were Thorne’s Memoractiv capsules, a potent mix of brain-boosting ingredients and favourites of supermodel Karlie Kloss. In the past, Kloss has recommended the Thorne supplements, explaining that, “the Memoractiv is really special because it improves your brain function and eye health and has a bunch of wonderful ingredients in it, including ashwagandha.”

A look at the contents of these capsules reveals that they also contain L-carnitine, ginkgo biloba, pterostilbene and bacopa. All natural extracts that are great for increasing energy while also calming the nervous system and improving cognition.

A 2023 paper showed that across several studies, bacopa has enhanced cognitive skills and has been recommended for patients suffering from cognitive decline. Similarly, studies have shown that pterostilbene can improve learning and memory by enhancing neuroplasticity and antioxidant effects.

What drew me to the Memoractiv blend over others is the fact that it also contains lutein and Lutemax 2020 – a patented extract from marigold flowers that contains lutein, RR-zeaxanthin, and RS (meso)-zeaxanthin. These ingredients are all beneficial for eye health – something I worry about due to my work being largely screen based.

The supplements also contain caffeine to help with focus, so I opted to take them first thing in the morning – after my overnight oats. I took the 30-day supply of two capsules a day and tracked my brain fog symptoms along the way.

The verdict: Thorne Memoractiv

Experts say you should stick with a supplement for at least a few weeks while your body adjusts to it. It’s rare to experience any changes overnight and generally, any long-term effects will take a while to spot. With the Memoractiv capsules, I generally felt focused in the mornings due to the small dose of caffeine, but I also felt I benefitted from the added ashwagandha fairly quickly.

As the weeks rolled by I tried not to alter my daily routine too much so that I could track any changes in my mental ability. I found I was a little less lost for words when I felt tired and didn’t zone out as much during the mid to late afternoon. However, the most significant change was during a particular phase of my menstrual cycle. During this time my mind usually feels much fuzzier and I struggle more with challenging tasks.

While taking the Memoractiv in this phase it genuinely felt like the supplement was doing some heavy lifting – I didn’t feel overwhelmed or experience brain fog as badly and things that might have posed more of a mental challenge didn’t bother me as much. This gave me high hopes for managing any hormone-related symptoms in the future.

The Thorne supplements were a little more expensive than those you might find on the shelf at your local supermarket (51.63 for a one-month supply), however, based on my experience, I do feel like the high-quality doses of certain ingredients and how they made me feel justified the price.

Made with a blend of nootropic ingredients, these Memoractiv supplements by Thorne have been formulated to support cognitive function and mental focus. Not only to they impact brain health and therefore concentration, reflexes and memory, they also contain ingredients that help with motivation and protect you from the symptoms of stress, fatigue and eye damage. Though there are many causes for brain fog, the unique blend inside each capsule addresses them all, helping to boost overall health and resillience.

