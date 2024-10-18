Lutein is the recommended supplement for eye health, but is it worth taking?

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now This election is still a dead heat, according to most polls. In a fight with such wafer-thin margins, we need reporters on the ground talking to the people Trump and Harris are courting. Your support allows us to keep sending journalists to the story.



The Independent is trusted by 27 million Americans from across the entire political spectrum every month. Unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock you out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. But quality journalism must still be paid for.



Help us keep bring these critical stories to light. Your support makes all the difference. Close Read more

If you’re one of the many people who stare at a screen all day (and let’s be honest, that’s most of us) you might have considered the health of your eyes. Whether you look at a laptop, your phone screen or a TV, the amount of time you spend staring at blue light can make a difference to the quality of your vision.

Screen use can cause eye fatigue, headaches, blurred vision and dry eyes and due to these side effects, medical professionals recommend taking regular screen time breaks. In the worst-case scenario, too much screen time can actually cause damage to retinal cells.

According to research by the University of California, constant exposure to blue light over time can cause vision problems such as age-related macular degeneration. It can also contribute to cataracts, eye cancer and growths on the clear covering over the white part of the eye.

Minimising your screen time, taking regular breaks, using eye drops and making sure you’re blinking regularly can all help to alleviate eye damage and fatigue. But you can also take supplements to support eye health and eat foods that help to prevent vision-related issues.

Lutein, otherwise known as “the eye vitamin” is one of the main nutrients that supports eye health. It’s found in lots of foods and you can also take it as a supplement.

What is lutein?

Lutein is a carotenoid, related to beta-carotene and vitamin A. It’s one of two carotenoids found in the human eye and its job is to protect eye tissue from light damage, essentially acting as a filter.

The body doesn’t make its own lutein, so it’s something you need to get from your diet, or from supplementation. Luckily, it’s found in a wide variety of foods, such as green vegetables and fruits like spinach, kale, kiwi and courgette. You can also get lutein from egg yolks, corn, orange peppers and squash.

People who don’t eat many of these fruits and vegetables may be at higher risk of developing vision loss earlier in life or suffering from eye-related diseases. Many people find that as they age, a balanced diet does a great job of supporting the longevity of muscles, bones and of course, vital organs like the eyes, skin and brain.

If you struggle to incorporate lutein-rich fruits and vegetables into your diet, you might want to consider supplementing it – especially if you find yourself experiencing eye strain regularly.

Eye health supplements can help repair damage associated with blue light, reduce eye fatigue and strengthen your eyes to reduce the effects of bright light and intense light exposure. They sometimes contain other eye-friendly ingredients like zinc and are easy to take as part of your daily routine.

Of course, if you eat plenty of foods that contain lutein, you might not need to take supplements but they’re a good option for anyone worried about their nutrient intake through diet, especially as eye health begins to deteriorate as we age.

The lutein supplement to buy

Myvitamins lutein+: Was £10.99, now £5.76, Myprotein.com

open image in gallery ( Myprotein )

The lutein+ supplements from Myvitamins offer a handy blend of antioxidants and vitamins to support the health of your eyes. Each tablet contains riboflavin and zinc to protect cells from oxidative stress, as well as supporting normal vision with vitamin A, zinc and riboflavin. Each tablet contains everything you need to help keep your eyes healthy for years to come. Simply take one pill a day from a supply of either 30 or 90 from Myprotein.

Read more: Ultimate guide to evening primrose oil supplements: Uses, benefits and all you need to know