When it comes to cycling, having the right gear can make all the difference between an enjoyable ride and a pain in the bum, quite literally. If you don’t get your shorts right, chafing can also be an unpleasant side effect so there’s much to consider.

But the good news is that you don’t have to break the bank to get your hands on gear that’s functional, comfortable and stylish. We’re talking moisture-wicking jerseys, reflective jackets and a bra that will let you rack up the mileage and support you all the way.

Whether you’re looking for clothing for a leisurely weekend ride or apparel to wear during triathlon training sessions, Myprotein has you covered. They offer an inclusive array of sizing from XXS to XXL, so you can find something to suit you at every stage of your fitness journey. MP is well-known for being more affordable than most retailers with prices starting from just £7.

So, whether you’re a first-time rider hopping on the bike for a new-season exercise fix, a spin studio enthusiast or a weekend trail rider, here are some of the best cycling gear selections to help you feel like a champion in the saddle.

MP tempo ultra cycling shorts: £23.99, Myprotein.com

( Myprotein )

Made from a soft-touch fabric, these cycling shorts will protect your skin when you’re in the saddle. While they’re not padded, the fabric is thick and protective to ensure you stay focused without any distractions. Ideal for spin classes that tend to run from 45 minutes to an hour, rather than marathon rides.

The shorts are made from a four-way stretch material allows for full movement and agility, making every ride seamless. Another bonus is that the fabric is quick-drying, with an anti-microbial finish, so if you’re prone to sweating as you rack up the miles on long rides, these will keep you fresh and dry.

They’re also great under a big sweatshirt for a post-ride social event and come in black or a cool forest green.

MP velocity ultra reflective 1/4 zip top: £7.99, Myprotein.com

( Myprotein )

Available in sizes XXS to XXL, this jacket is a practical and stylish option. When you’re riding outside, it’s vital to make yourself visible to traffic and this top has refelective detailing at various key points such as the elbows and top zip to help you stand out. Ideal as the days become shorter and you might find yourself on the bike after the sun goes down.

The jacket also has panels strategically placed for zoned ventilation, to keep you cool while you’re pedalling. And the fit is flattering, too. With 15 per cent elastane, it’s slim fitting and stretchy enough to fit around your shape but not at all bulky, like other jerseys. The high neck will help to keep the cold out on winter rides too. You can’t do better for less than £8.

MP velocity lightweight gilet: £35.99, Myprotein.com

( Myprotein )

One of the key advantages of a cycling gilet, as opposed to a jacket, is its versatility. It’s designed to keep the rider’s core warm, while its sleeveless design allows for ventilation and freedom of movement. This makes it ideal for early morning or late evening rides when temperatures tend to be cooler.

As the day warms up, the gilet can be easily stashed in a jersey pocket due to its compact size, meaning you can take a layert off without having to carry that layer around with you all day.

In a cool neutral ecru colour, this gilet will help make you more visible in low-light conditions. Plus, it’s wind-resistant, helping to block that cold air from hitting the chest so you can cope with colder training rides or a chilly commute like a pro.

Myprotein unisex crew socks, 3-pack: £9.99, Myprotein.com

( Myprotein )

Is there anything worse than catching your ankle on a pedal? Socks are actually more important than you might think when it comes to cycling. Not only do they protect your bony extremeties, you tend to put a lot of force through the pedals while cycling, meaning blood will flow through the feet so proper compression is important.

These socks are also are highly sweat-wicking and breathable to keep you comfortable every second of your journey and stop your feet from overheating.

The ribbed cuff keeps them in place so you won’t be bothered by them slipping down to your ankles and rubbing as you ride. At £10 for three pairs, they’re an affordable way to keep you feeling and looking good from top to toe on your next cycling adventure.

MP training long sleeve T-shirt, £12.99, Myprotein.com

( Myprotein )

If you’re opting fro a gilet over a jacket you’ll need a decent wind-proof top to go underneath, and this is good value for under £13. Made from lightweight, breathable fabric, this training top helps to regulate body temperature, ensuring you stay cool even during long periods of exertion.

The moisture-wicking technology in the fabric is designed to keep sweat at bay, quickly drying off moisture and preventing that sticky, uncomfortable feeling that can arise during strenuous cycling sessions.

The long sleeves provide added protection from the sun and wind, making it a versatile option all-year round, whatever the weather. Close-fitting, the fabric offers enough stretch to allow a full range of movement without restricting freedom. And from our perspective, it looks great with jeans or leggings when you’re off the bike too.

MP tempo ultra bonded sports bra: £22.99, Myprotein.com

( Myprotein )

Picking the right sports bra can be tricky, especially if you’re not planning to be upright the whole time. You want something that won’t restrict your movement when you’re leaning over the handlebars or doing any arm movements in your spin class.

This comfortable sports bra has an ultra-bonded construction, which ensures a seamless fit, reducing the risk of chafing or irritation. This is particularly beneficial for long-distance rides, where continuous movement can otherwise cause discomfort over time. It’s also a good length, providing support without restricting your core.

The bra’s compressing fit provides firm support, helping to reduce bounce and offering a stable feel on the bike, so you can concentrate on your ride without any distractions.

Myprotein curve cycling shorts: £5.99, Myprotein.com

( Myprotein )

MP is known for its affordable gym leggings, but for those who prefer a cycling short with all the compression benefits of a legging and that supportive high waistband, the brand’s beloved Curve style is now available in short form.

These shorts are ideal if you avoid cycling styles that are a little too high on the leg. With a longer inseam and body-sculpting panels, they deliver more coverage, more compression and a comfier ride.

Made from sweat-wicking fabric with plenty of stretch, they also come in an impressive range of 15 different colours. Ideal if you like to switch up your workout wardrobe from one week to the next. With triathalons becoming ever more popular and spin gyms popping up all over the place, cycling is fast becoming one of the most popular sports in the UK. So whether you love your Peloton or you’re a cycling commuter who just wants a quicker way to get from the office to your couch, build a wardrobe of cycling-friendly activewear with a little help from Myprotein that will see you on your way in style and won’t break the bank. Just don’t forget your helmet.

Myprotein tempo piping short all in one: £32.99 Myprotein.com

( Myprotein )

For those who find nothing more annoying than a top that rides up or the feeling of a cold breeze on your back, look no further than an all-in-one cycling get up. Myprotein has created a combination of a training top and cycling shorts in a one-piece that will keep the wind off you while you ride and save you having to pull your top down and your shorts up when you lean over.

A sleek stretchy number made from sweat-wicking fabric, the tempo all in one features panelling and piping for a sculpted look and capped sleeves for a sporty finish. The centre zip makes it easy to take on and off and the four way stretch in the fabric means that although you’re wearing a one piece, there’s plenty of flexibility so you can move freely.

Plus, on cooler days, this piece looks great under the gilet whether you’re on the bike, or off it.

