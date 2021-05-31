9 best hybrid bikes for women: Rides for everything from commuting to adventures

From speedy urban commutes to mountain passes, shopping trips to cycling holidays, there’s almost nothing a hybrid bike can’t do.

So-called because they take the best bits from road bikes and mountain bikes to create a machine that’s as at home on tarmac as trails. A hybrid bike usually has flat handlebars, a wide range of gears, and the kind of geometry that keeps you sitting upright – good for sightseeing and riding in traffic.

Traditionally they had smaller wheels and took a thicker tyre, like a mountain bike. Modern hybrids tend to come with larger, road-style 700c wheels, which give you a bit more speed but maintain stability.

We put these bikes through extensive testing: many have been on tour with us, including off-road. Others are absolute classics, models that have been around since before cycle superhighways were a thing.

We tested all of them on at least a short commute length ride (three to five miles); others have ridden centuries, laden with panniers.

Read more:

When testing these bikes we looked first for a comfortable, stable ride. Hybrid bikes are excellent for beginners: sitting upright makes you feel more balanced and comfortable, and the slight weight increase on a road bike makes them a fraction slower, but very predictable.

We also looked for good, long-lasting components from well-known brands, particularly in the gearing and brakes. Many of these bikes have disc brakes, an increasingly popular option because of their stopping power; v-brakes are still a perfectly respectable alternative, and often easier and cheaper to maintain yourself.

We didn’t discriminate against bikes that lacked extras (bells and lights), but favoured bikes with versatile mounts and braze-ons for pannier racks and bottle cages – because once you have a taste for what your new hybrid bike can do, you’ll want to bring it with you on every adventure.

Finally we have included a handful of e-bikes in this roundup. Our reviewers are recent converts: bike batteries have improved enormously, and the ones we tested could easily support a day-long ride. Most charge as easily as a phone or tablet, in anything from two to six hours, depending on the price of charger you opt for.

You can trust our independent reviews. We may earn commission from some of the retailers, but we never allow this to influence selections, which are formed from real-world testing and expert advice. This revenue helps to fund journalism across The Independent.

The best hybrid bikes for women in 2021 are:

Best overall – Cannondale quick 5: £600, Evanscycles.com

Cannondale quick 5: £600, Evanscycles.com Best for taking on tour – Ridgeback speed open frame: £599.99, Freewheel.co.uk

Ridgeback speed open frame: £599.99, Freewheel.co.uk Best for your first electric bike – Cube touring hybrid one 500: £2099, Cube.eu

Cube touring hybrid one 500: £2099, Cube.eu Best for fast commutes – Cube hyde pro 2020 women’s hybrid bike: £1000, Evanscycles.com

Cube hyde pro 2020 women’s hybrid bike: £1000, Evanscycles.com Best for a first bike – Riverside 500 hybrid bike: £329.99, Decathlon.co.uk

Riverside 500 hybrid bike: £329.99, Decathlon.co.uk Best for a dependable ride – Dawes discovery trail EQ 2020: £319.99, Tredz.co.uk

Dawes discovery trail EQ 2020: £319.99, Tredz.co.uk Best for weekend trails – Specialized sirrus X 2.0: £649, Tredz.co.uk

Specialized sirrus X 2.0: £649, Tredz.co.uk Best for bumpy rides – Trek FX 1: £415, Trekbikes.com

Trek FX 1: £415, Trekbikes.com Best for going electric – Raleigh array: £1595, Raleigh.co.uk

Cannondale quick 5 Best: Overall The sweet spot between an entry-level bike and a top-end ride, this nippy hybrid is one we always recommend to first time commuters. As well as good components – plenty of Shimano tech here – it boasts a few outstanding upgrades, like Schwalbe tyres and mechanical disc brakes. It’s a comfortable and stable ride, fast enough for dashes to work and the gym thanks to its low-ish weight (11.9kg) and 700c tyres. We swapped out the saddle for very long rides, but the standard saddle is perfectly comfortable; the micro-suspension makes a big difference over potholes. As well as handling light touring beautifully, our tester used it to tow a pram and twin toddlers on the short ride to nursery, and it coped perfectly. Buy now £ 600 , Evanscycles.com {{#hasItems}} Price comparison {{/hasItems}} {{#items}} {{ merchant }} £{{ price }} Buy now {{/items}} {{#hasItems}} {{/hasItems}} Ridgeback speed open frame Best: For taking on tour One of Ridgeback’s most-loved models, and for good reason: our reviewer took this bicycle off-road touring in Europe and Bosnia and it performed as well as a custom tourer. Designed for commuting, with a comfortable upright geometry and mudguards as standard, it’s the little details that mean this modest bike is an adventurer at heart. The tough rear rack, Shimano 3 x 7 drivetrain and relatively chunky tyres (700 x 42c) mean it can handle much more than just a ride to the shops. Moderately heavy, but stunningly stable and comfortable. Closed and open frame models available. Buy now £ 599.99 , Freewheel.co.uk {{#hasItems}} Price comparison {{/hasItems}} {{#items}} {{ merchant }} £{{ price }} Buy now {{/items}} {{#hasItems}} {{/hasItems}} Cube touring hybrid one 500 Best: For your first electric bike The bike that will convert you to battery power. At the lower end of the price range for e-bikes, this stripped back motor from Cube totally changed our perspective on assisted riding. First, it’s really comfortable, looks fantastic, and comes with most extras – a rack and mudguards – as standard. All the components are high quality, with nine gears (plus the assist) perfect for hilly riding. The battery is what sold us: a day-long hilly coastal ride with lots of assistance brought it down to 60 per cent, but a full day in “eco” mode barely made a dent. Like most e-bikes, it is very heavy (24.9kg) – not the kind of bike you want to be carrying up and down stairs often. Buy now £ 2099 , Cube.eu {{#hasItems}} Price comparison {{/hasItems}} {{#items}} {{ merchant }} £{{ price }} Buy now {{/items}} {{#hasItems}} {{/hasItems}} Cube hyde pro 2020 women’s hybrid bike Best: For fast commutes If you fancy yourself a bit of a racer or you’re always running slightly late, but you prefer an upright riding position and a bit of protection from the road surface, this sleek hybrid is your best bet. Inspired by Cube’s race-winning lightweight mountain bikes, the geometry is comfortable but athletic, with a tough eight-speed gear and belt drive. It’s elegant and simple, but with braze-ons that mean you can add a luggage rack if you need. Excellent hydraulic disc brakes gave us fantastic stopping power, even riding fast in the rain. Buy now £ 1000 , Evanscycles.com {{#hasItems}} Price comparison {{/hasItems}} {{#items}} {{ merchant }} £{{ price }} Buy now {{/items}} {{#hasItems}} {{/hasItems}} Riverside 500 hybrid bike Best: For a first bike The perfect bike for short weekend rides and trips to the shops, this simple, budget ride is comfortable, versatile, and comes with some great add-ons as standard (like a bell and lights). Components are BTWIN, Decathlon’s in-house bike brand, which won’t match Shimano for lifespan, but do a great job for casual riders. We loved the tyres best: 28in wheels are slightly smaller than most city bikes’ 700c, and slightly bigger than mountain bike tyres, but for us they hit the right balance between stability, off-road grip and speed. Buy now £ 329.99 , Decathlon.co.uk {{#hasItems}} Price comparison {{/hasItems}} {{#items}} {{ merchant }} £{{ price }} Buy now {{/items}} {{#hasItems}} {{/hasItems}} Dawes discovery trail EQ 2020 Best: For a dependable ride A classic urban hybrid from one of the best-loved names in cycling. Classic geometry makes this bike a comfortable successor to that legendary and sadly discontinued Dawes tourer, the beloved Galaxy, but with a bit more sit up and go. Components are excellent – plenty of Shimano, plus Dawes’ dependable own-brand frame, fork and saddle. It’s a little heavy – 13.4kg – but can go at a fair pace thanks to the gearing (it’s a six speed, so has 18 gears). V-brakes might disappoint some, but our reviewer stands by them as easy to maintain and replace. Buy now £ 319.99 , Tredz.co.uk {{#hasItems}} Price comparison {{/hasItems}} {{#items}} {{ merchant }} £{{ price }} Buy now {{/items}} {{#hasItems}} {{/hasItems}} Specialized sirrus X 2.0 Best: For weekend trails An excellent bike for commuters with a wild side. Light and nippy, it’s a simple bike out of the box, with excellent tech (internal cable mounting, excellent hydraulic disc brakes, and plenty of robust Specialized components). But it’s also incredibly easy to modify for tours or off-roading, with race and fender mounts and plenty of braze-ons for bottle cages and pumps. Even our mountain biker thought the tyres were good: thick and grippy, ideal for bumpy roads and the odd gravel adventure. Buy now £ 649 , Tredz.co.uk/ {{#hasItems}} Price comparison {{/hasItems}} {{#items}} {{ merchant }} £{{ price }} Buy now {{/items}} {{#hasItems}} {{/hasItems}} Trek FX 1 Best: For bumpy rides Thoroughly dependable, our reviewer’s Trek FX has more than 5000 miles under its tyres, including bumpy city streets, gravel canal paths and long distance European cycle tours. And in all that time, it got one puncture. It’s light and fast, with good Shimano components and 21 gears, and is compatible with Bluetooth tech to log your rides on your smartphone. Mounting points for a rack and mudguards mean it’s adventure ready, but the real selling point is its dream combination of speed and sturdiness. Buy now £ 415 , Trekbikes.com {{#hasItems}} Price comparison {{/hasItems}} {{#items}} {{ merchant }} £{{ price }} Buy now {{/items}} {{#hasItems}} {{/hasItems}} Raleigh array Best: For going electric An unbeatable price for a beautiful bike. Raleigh’s entry-level e-bike is packed with high end tech, like a 400WH battery that can do 60 miles before it needs a recharge, four levels of assist and an OLED control panel. But it doesn’t look like a space-age bike: the frame is classic Raleigh, in a gorgeous silver and blue, and flashes of leather-esque on the saddle and handles. It’s average weight for an e-bike, at 24kg, but at this price, a fantastic gateway into assisted riding. Buy now £ 1595 , Raleigh.co.uk {{#hasItems}} Price comparison {{/hasItems}} {{#items}} {{ merchant }} £{{ price }} Buy now {{/items}} {{#hasItems}} {{/hasItems}}

IndyBest product reviews are unbiased, independent advice you can trust. On some occasions, we earn revenue if you click the links and buy the products, but we never allow this to bias our coverage. The reviews are compiled through a mix of expert opinion and real-world testing.