Hive, best known for its smart thermostats and connected home products, now offers homeowners the option to install solar panels and battery storage. Rather than carrying out installations itself, Hive acts as a marketplace. It connects customers with a network of MCS‑certified solar installers, bundling the hardware with Hive’s app‑based energy management tools and export tariffs.

Hive publishes clear example pricing and places heavy emphasis on smart controls, app integration and potential bill savings. However – as with several large energy-brand solar offerings – key technical details, including panel brands, efficiency ratings, and long-term performance data, are not fully disclosed up front.

As The Independent’s energy editor, I’ve got the lowdown on what’s included and whether they’re worth it. Keep reading to find out what Hive’s solar service includes, how pricing works and where homeowners may need to ask further questions before proceeding.

What Hive’s solar service includes

Hive’s solar packages typically include the supply and installation of rooftop monocrystalline solar panels, an inverter and the option to add battery storage. A home assessment is used to check your roof size, orientation, pitch and shading before a final system design is agreed.

Unlike some national installers, Hive does not employ its own installation teams. Instead, it introduces customers to accredited solar installers that complete the survey, installation and commissioning. Once installed, the system integrates with the Hive app, allowing homeowners to monitor generation, battery charge, household usage and exports all in one place.

Hive’s emphasis is on maximising self‑consumption through smart controls, particularly when paired with battery storage and compatible electricity tariffs.

Who installs Hive solar panels?

Hive collaborates with a panel of MCS-certified installation partners, rather than a single in-house team. Installers referenced across Hive’s solar offering includes well‑known national and regional firms such as Sunsave, Glow Green and Heatable, and several other approved solar specialists.

Sunsave is now Hive’s largest partner by volume. Rather than Hive relying on a single installer nationwide, British Gas works with a small group of approved partners, with Sunsave responsible for a significant share of installations. While Hive provides the customer-facing proposition and smart-energy ecosystem, the hardware and installation experience can vary slightly depending on which partner carries out the work.

According to a representative of Sunsave who spoke to The Independent, all systems installed under the Hive offering must be compatible with the Hive Hub. Meanwhile, different partners may use other panels, inverters, or batteries. Sunsave says its installations are designed with long-term reliability in mind because it remains responsible for fixing faults and maintaining performance for up to 20 years.

If a component underperforms or fails, Sunsave – not Hive – is on the hook to repair or replace it. As a result, the company says it prioritises hardware with strong long-term warranties and puts extra emphasis on installation quality, since any problems down the line ultimately come back to the installer rather than the customer.

This installer‑partner model has some advantages. It allows Hive to offer nationwide coverage and flexibility depending on location, and many of its partners already have established strong track records in the UK solar market.

However, the experience may vary depending on which installer is allocated to a project. Warranty terms, aftercare and customer service are typically shared between Hive and the installation partner, so homeowners should confirm:

Who provides workmanship guarantees

How long installation warranties last

Who to contact if issues arise after installation

How much do Hive solar panels cost?

Hive publishes example pricing on its website, offering a useful starting point for homeowners budgeting for solar.

Example pricing (panels + inverter)

An eight‑panel system: from around £5,610

This price typically includes installation, scaffolding, an inverter and access to the Hive app. Final costs may vary depending on roof complexity, any electrical work required, and system size.

Compared with specialist solar installers, Hive’s pricing sits broadly within the mid‑market range. As with most providers, the published figures should be treated as indicative rather than fixed. Many variables in any solar installation can affect the final price.

Battery storage

Hive offers optional battery storage, typically quoted at around £2,495 for a 5.32 kWh battery when added to a solar installation. The battery integrates with Hive’s app to store excess solar energy for evening use or to export electricity when prices are higher.

Battery pricing and availability may vary depending on the installer partner and electrical setup of your property.

Pricing considerations and limitations

While Hive is relatively transparent on headline pricing, several details are not itemised publicly:

No breakdown of labour, scaffolding or electrical upgrades

No confirmation of panel or inverter brands

Limited information on optional upgrades, such as optimisers or larger battery systems

These details are typically confirmed after a site survey.

What panels does Hive use?

Hive states that its solar installations use modern monocrystalline solar panels, now standard across the UK residential market. These panels offer higher efficiency and better space utilisation than older polycrystalline designs.

However, Hive does not publicly name the panel manufacturers, efficiency ratings or expected degradation rates. We know that Heatable installs REA Fusion2 solar panels, which are among the most durable models you can buy, while Glow Green provides high-power 500w panels from the Chinese firm Perlight. You can read more about these panels in our guide to the best solar panels in the UK.

Homes affected by shading may be advised to install additional system components, depending on the installer’s assessment.

Warranties and guarantees

Hive highlights a 10‑year warranty covering the battery and inverter. This aligns with typical industry standards for these components.

What is less clearly stated up front includes:

The product and performance warranties for the solar panels

The length of the workmanship guarantee

Who is responsible for warranty claims – Hive or the installer

Given that solar panels are expected to operate for 25 years or more, you should request full written warranty details before committing.

Tariffs, savings and export payments

Hive promotes its Solar Saver tariff and Smart Export Guarantee (SEG) options alongside its solar installations. Through the Hive app, customers can monitor exports and, in some cases, time battery usage to take advantage of variable pricing.

Hive suggests that households could significantly reduce their electricity bills when solar panels are paired with battery storage and smart tariffs. However, as with all solar savings estimates, outcomes depend on factors such as:

System size

Household energy use

Roof orientation and shading

How effectively the battery is charged and discharged

Remember that all savings claims should be viewed as illustrative rather than guaranteed.

Suitability and eligibility

Hive assesses homes based on roof size, pitch, orientation and shading. Properties with limited roof space or heavy shading may not be suitable, or may require additional equipment that increases costs.

Your eligibility for solar panels is usually confirmed only after a survey by the installation partner.

Pros of Hive solar

Clear example pricing online

Wide choice of accredited installation partners

Battery storage available

Strong app‑based monitoring and controls

Access to Hive export tariffs

Nationwide coverage

Cons of Hive solar

No published panel brands or efficiency ratings

Limited warranty detail upfront

Savings claims depend heavily on usage patterns

No independent performance data

Is Hive solar right for you?

Hive’s solar offering is designed to appeal to homeowners who value smart controls, app integration and the reassurance of a well‑known energy brand. The use of established installation partners such as Glow Green and Heatable provides credibility, and the combination of solar panels, battery storage and Hive’s energy tariffs could help reduce electricity bills for the right household.

However, the lack of upfront detail around panel specifications and warranties makes it harder to compare Hive directly with specialist solar installers. Homeowners should be prepared to ask detailed questions during the survey and quotation process.

For those already invested in the Hive ecosystem, or those who prioritise smart energy management over named‑brand solar hardware, Hive’s solar service may be a really good fit. Others seeking maximum transparency or premium panel options may want to compare multiple quotes before deciding.

Why trust us?

As The Independent’s energy editor, Jeff Meyer is an expert on solar panels, home energy upgrades and household energy costs. He regularly researches and writes in-depth guides on solar panel prices, installers, warranties and savings, speaking to installers, energy specialists and consumers across the UK. His work focuses on helping homeowners understand real-world costs, limitations and long-term value using publicly available data, independent sources and clear explanations.