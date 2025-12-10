Replacing your windows is a significant upgrade, and the fitter you choose will shape everything from your home’s comfort and security to its long-term running costs. Quality double glazing can improve energy efficiency, reduce noise and enhance kerb appeal — but prices, warranties and workmanship vary widely across the market.

Most people compare local window fitters with the big national brands. Local companies may offer sharper pricing and a more tailored service, while larger firms tend to provide longer guarantees, flexible finance options and broader UK coverage. Whichever route you prefer, collecting several quotes is the best way to gauge a fair price.

To identify the best window fitters in the UK, we assessed each company on cost, warranty terms, customer satisfaction, national reach and the variety of frames and glazing available. Our comparison table outlines average prices per window, which will vary depending on size, style, materials and where you live.

What we can tell you is that the average cost of double glazing for a three-bed house should be about £4,500 to fit with new double-glazed uPVC windows, depending on location and window sizes.

Perhaps more than with other purchases, it’s important to haggle over the cost of new windows. Windows are more of a buyers’ market, since unless the panes themselves are broken, it’s a purchase you can put off, at least for a little while.

This gives you the upper hand and allows some time to research the best price and options.

Depending on the window fitter and how tricky your installation is, you may be able to shave up to half off the initial quote you are given.

This may seem unlikely, but it’s true. That’s because many firms rely on Britons’ general discomfort over asking for discounts to make expensive initial offers. They also rely on their competitors doing the same.

Smaller window installers that feel they need to be more competitive may not be able to drop by as much – use your judgement.

As well as this guide, it is also worth getting personal recommendations. If a company has done a good job at a fair price for a friend or colleague, they will probably do the same for you.

Best double glazing window fitters at a glance

Fitter Area covered Founded Guarantee Best for Price range Coral Windows Yorkshire 1990 15 years uPVC windows, 10 years locks Payment terms, but Yorkshire only £400 to £650 for a casement window Britelite Windows London, South East 1970 10 years Good reviews, long history From £550 a window First Home Improvements Most of South England 2008 12 years Good reviews £400 to £750 Clearview Windows The northwest of England 2008 20 years on products Best guarantee and plenty of awards Not disclosed Anglian Home Improvements England, Scotland and Wales 1966 10 years National coverage £600 to £1,500 Safestyle England, Scotland and Wales 2024 10 years National coverage £600 to £1,500 Everest England, Scotland and Wales 2024 10 years National coverage £700 to £1,800

1. Best overall: Coral Windows

open image in gallery Coral Windows was established in 1990 by managing director John Valente ( Coral Windows )

Area covered: Yorkshire

Yorkshire Founded: 1990

1990 Guarantee: 15 years uPVC Windows, 10 years for locks and mechanisms

15 years uPVC Windows, 10 years for locks and mechanisms Best for: Payment terms, very good reviews and long guarantee, but only in the Yorkshire area

Coral Windows was established in 1990 by managing director John Valente, and as such, it’s one of the longest continually operating firms on our list.

The family-run company covers the Yorkshire region and has its own security technology called SmartFrame, which detects intrusions and sends alerts to a smartphone app as well as triggering an alarm. It also reminds you to close windows ad doors when you leave your home.

Coral is notable for not taking a deposit on work. Founder Valente says: “Whether we do a £4k window job or £50k conservatory or extension, we do not take one penny of deposit. The customer sees the product before they part with a penny. We are family-run, and have survived several recessions and Covid.”

These payment terms, together with the firm’s reputation, means it snags our top spot in spite of its relatively small coverage.

Opting for smaller companies when buying new windows can be a good option since your business is a bigger deal for them than it would be for a national operator.

It also means showrooms may be closer. Coral has sites in Leeds, Bradford, Huddersfield, Wakefield and Sheffield.

The company sponsored West Yorkshire police cars, which helped boost business in the area. Its products have also been accredited by the force.

As for products, Coral has a range of styles, including casement, sash, tile and turn and bay.

One downside is that Coral only offers uPVC windows. If you want timber or aluminium, you will have to look elsewhere.

Coral offers interest-free credit on half the value of the work for two years. You just have to pay the first half when the work is done. This is one of the better offers we have seen, although you will need to spend £9,900 or more, so it works only for big homes. The offer isn’t valid for conservatories, either.

If you want to take out financing for double glazing with Coral, you will pay 11.9 per cent APR, which is in line with other fitters and cheaper than borrowing on your credit card, but better deals are available through personal loans, and you should probably avoid rates like this if you can.

As well as conservatories, Coral offers triple glazing with A+ energy ratings. Triple glazing is a good option for those looking to invest and really slash their energy bills. For most people, insulation and cutting draughts are probably cheaper things to do first. But some homes with good insulation will benefit from triple glazing.

Pros:

Rare interest-free credit if you spend enough

No deposit

Good reviews

Long guarantee

Cons:

Yorkshire only

Read our full Coral Windows review.

2. Best track record: Britelite Windows

open image in gallery Britelite has more than 50 years of experience fitting windows ( Howard Mustoe/The Independent )

Area covered: London, Kent, Sussex, Essex and Surrey

London, Kent, Sussex, Essex and Surrey Founded: 1970

1970 Guarantee: 10 years

10 years Best for: Good reviews and a long history

Another long-established window fitter, Britelite has more than 50 years of experience fitting windows, doors and conservatories. It covers the southeast of England.

It has Which? Trusted trader status and the company says chairman Dominic Baxter regularly reads customer reviews in order to keep service levels high.

The company’s long track record and decent customer reviews helped propel it to silver in our review table.

In common with the other companies on our review list, getting a price per window is difficult, but our research suggests that each unit starts at about £550.

You will, of course, pay more for aluminium frames from Britelite. The firm also offers doors and flat roofing, as well as green roofs, a relatively recent innovation. No timber frames are on offer, but styles including casement and sliding sash are.

Green roofs, as the name suggests, offer removable panels of plants which help insulate the property, slow drainage and look nice. The removable panels mean maintenance is easier.

Britelite joins most of the other companies on this list in having regular sales, where up to 30 per cent can be saved on many products. In practice, this shows how much can be cut from most estimates and still leave a profit margin the company is comfortable with, so use this information in any negotiations you have with your fitter of choice.

The company’s website is unusual in having a map of customers and reviews, so you can cast an eye over the experiences of customers who may be near to you.

In common with other vendors, finance is available, but not on great terms, being 12.9 per cent APR. Better loans are available elsewhere so long as your credit is good.

Triple glazing, conservatories, cladding and roofline products are also available. Roofline is industry jargon for guttering and the boards that seal the house under the eaves.

The cladding is uPVC material that can replace wooden boarding which was a common addition to homes once but requires regular varnishing.

Britelite has showrooms in Maidstone, Kent and Wickford, Essex.

Pros:

Long track record

Keen pricing

Cons:

South East England only

Read our full Britelite Windows review.

3. Best for customer reviews: First Home Improvements

open image in gallery First Home Improvements offers a 12 year guarantee ( PA )

Area covered: Most of England, particularly the South and East.

Most of England, particularly the South and East. Founded: 2008

2008 Guarantee: 12 years

12 years Best for: Good reviews and a long guarantee

First Home Improvements has some of the broadest coverage of England and roots going back to the 1970s, although the company’s current iteration was founded in 2008 through a management buyout of the previous owners.

If you are after fancier windows made of wood or aluminium, you are out of luck, but if uPVC is your material of choice, and you aren’t in the areas covered by Coral or Britelite, then First could be your best choice.

There’s plenty of choice within the realm of uPVC, including casement, sash, tilt and turn and even Tudor windows. First also market oval, triangle, round and arched windows.

The company offers a generous 12-year guarantee and this, together with its keen pricing, puts it third in our league of window fitters.

First offers a wide range of colours and textures, so there’s no need to stick with white if you want a more contemporary look.

As well as windows, the firm will fit porches, conservatories and doors, and it has a nifty online door designer tool, which is a nice touch if you can’t make it to a showroom.

As well as a generous guarantee, First will stand by its quotes for two years, which could come in handy if you need some time to save up for the job.

First joins many of its competitors in the occasional 30 per cent off sale, so it is well worth getting a quote around this time.

It also offers financing, although its website is cagey about rates, suggesting they are nothing to shout about.

Instead, consider going to a lender. If you want a loan of £7,500 to £20,000, TSB offers a rate of 5.9 per cent over one to five years, Novuna Personal Finance offers 6 per cent over the same period, and M&S Bank offers 6 per cent over one to seven years.

Borrowing £10,000 over seven years at 6 per cent will cost £2,271 in interest and mean a payment of £146 a month.

Pros:

12 year-guarantee

Good reviews

Cons:

Only uPVC products - no timber or aluminium

Read our full First Home Improvements review.

4. Best for a good guarantee: Clearview Windows

open image in gallery North West-focused Clearview has a generous 20-year guarantee ( Getty/iStock )

Area covered: The northwest of England including North Wales, West Derbyshire and South Lakes

The northwest of England including North Wales, West Derbyshire and South Lakes Founded: 2008

2008 Guarantee: 20 years on products (roofs and PVC frames doors & glass), 10 years on aluminium and building work

20 years on products (roofs and PVC frames doors & glass), 10 years on aluminium and building work Best for: A good guarantee and plenty of awards

North West-focused Clearview has a generous 20-year guarantee on many of its products, although the work itself is guaranteed for the more industry-standard 10 years.

If you are in the Nort West of England, Clearview is a good choice because of this lengthy guarantee and a respectable haul of industry awards.

The window fitter is proud to have won the Glass & Glazing Federation Installer of the Year award for three consecutive years.

Timber frames are again missing, with the company instead focusing on more popular uPVC and aluminium models.

The company’s Extreme brand of energy efficient windows, which have a A+ rating, have frequent third-off sales that are worth seeking out.

Clearview puts a focus on design, and much of its marketing effort is on conservatories, which can be designed at its showrooms or through consultations at your home.

They range from the standard white uPVC greenhouse-style designs through to more contemporary styles which look more like an extension.

However, the firm also has a good selection of windows, including casement and flush models for uPVC and slimline aluminium frames for a modern look.

Flush casement windows, as the name suggests, sit flush to their frame, rather than overlapping it like a regular uPVC model.

Showrooms can be found in Preston, Nantwich and Warrington.

As always, financing is expensive, and either paying in cash or getting a cheaper loan is probably a better financial choice. If you are ordering a conservatory, a three-month interest-free option is available, but this does not apply to windows or doors.

Clearview’s products are made at a factory in Yorkshire.

Pros:

Long guarantee

Decent reviews

Cons:

Conservatory focus

North West England focused

No pricing data

Read our full Clearview Windows review.

5. Best for national coverage: Anglian Home Improvements

open image in gallery Anglian is the oldest company on the list ( Pexels/@emilie-smerakova-750012491 )

Area covered: England, Scotland and Wales

England, Scotland and Wales Founded: 1966

1966 Guarantee: 10 years for product, 15 year for gas-filled sealed units

10 years for product, 15 year for gas-filled sealed units Best for: National coverage and range of styles

The first national window fitter on our list and the longest-running, Anglian was founded in 1966. It’s changed hands several times since then and is now owned by a private equity firm, Alchemy Partners.

It is also the biggest in the country, fitting half a million windows, doors and other products a year.

The company covers all of Britain and provides blinds and conservatories, as well as windows, doors and porches. Anglian offers to match uPVC window prices, which means it is well worth getting a number of quotes.

This shouldn’t mean that you should just get them to match the lowest quote, though. If you have chosen Anglian as your window fitter, then make sure to negotiate and see if any further discounts are available.

If choice, reach and longevity were the only concerns in our review, Anglian would top the list. It offers a dizzying selection of uPVC, aluminium and timber models, with all sorts of sizes and colours.

But it has a reputation for being expensive and cost is one of our top criteria, as well as customer satisfaction.

Anglian makes its windows at its factory in Norwich, and they can be made to fit your measurements.

It also offers money off if you recycle your old windows through the firm, which might make for a further attractive discount.

Like many companies that offer home improvements, you can borrow money through Anglian to help spread the cost. But the firm’s offering on this front isn’t very competitive with a 12.9 per cent APR.

You would be much better off spending savings, since no savings account in the UK can beat that figure. If you don’t have the savings to spare, then seeking financing through a personal loan is probably a better bet, with rates closer to half what Anglian is offering being available.

A big plus for Anglian is the sheer choice, with wooden options as well as uPVC and aluminium.

The firm will also make sash windows, as well as the usual outward-opening casement style.

Modern tilt and turn windows – the ones that will hinge at the bottom to allow a small vent at the top as well as hinging on the side – and bay windows are on offer, as is secondary glazing.

Pros:

Huge choice

National coverage

Cons:

Expensive

Mixed customer reviews

Read our full Anglian Home Improvements review.

6. Best for recycling: Safestyle

open image in gallery At Safestyle uPVC is the only option ( lena_zajchikova - stock.adobe.com )

Area covered: England, Scotland and Wales

England, Scotland and Wales Founded: 2024

2024 Guarantee: 10 years

10 years Best for: National coverage and recycling

Famous in North West England for its quirky TV adverts fronted by medieval garb-clad Jeff Brown, who offered regular buy-one-get-one-free deals to customers, and later ones featuring former England goalie David Seaman, Safestyle collapsed into administration in 2023, blaming high costs and weak demand.

It was bought by rival Anglian, but the collapse left some customers with worthless guarantees.

It's similar, but more limited, offering places it just below its owner on our list.

Under its new ownership, it offers very similar services to Anglian, with a 10-year guarantee and broad coverage of the UK.

There’s excellent choice, but all made in uPVC. Those who want wood frames, perhaps to adhere to local planning and conservation rules, will have to look elsewhere.

But uPVC is very low-maintenance, and Safestyle offers every design variation under the sun, including sash, bay and triple-glazed.

Safetyle will remove your old windows and recycle them. It has the same quote matching as Anglian and quotes are valid for six months.

Make sure you haggle, as with any supplier on this list. Interestingly, Safetyle sales are sometimes seen at the 15 per cent mark, rather than the 30 per cent others offer. This should not dissuade you from seeking a bigger price drop, however.

As with its owner, Anglian, you can borrow money through Safestyle to help spread the cost. But the firm’s offering on this front is the same at a fairly chunky 12.9 per cent APR.

You would be much better off spending savings, since no savings account in the UK can beat that figure. If you don’t have the savings to spare, then seeking financing through a personal loan is probably a better bet, with rates closer to half what Safestyle is offering being available.

Other fitters on this list offer interest-free credit or other favourable payment terms.

Pros:

Recycle your old Windows

Good choice, albeit only in uPVC

Cons:

uPVC only

Mixed customer reviews

Rough recent history

Read our full Safestyle windows review.

7. Best for transparent pricing: Everest

open image in gallery Everest offers a selection of styles ( Wolfmann/Wikimedia )

Area covered: England, Scotland and Wales

England, Scotland and Wales Founded: 2024

2024 Guarantee: 10 years

10 years Best for: National coverage and transparent pricing

Everest is one of the more famous names on our list, thanks to a couple of TV campaigns in the 1980s and 2000s showcasing its windows at the Tan Hill Inn, the highest pub in Britain.

But the company has had a troubled recent history, going into administration in 2020 in the wake of Covid lockdowns and then again in 2024. It is now owned by Anglian.

Its financial troubles left some customers unable to cancel orders and with worthless warranties, although purchases made just before the collapse were fulfilled by its new owners.

Everest, like Anglian, offers a huge array of options, including timber and aluminium. The website is very easy to use and doors and conservatories are also available.

The company’s recent troubled past and some recent unfavourable reviews put it last for us.

Unlike its stablemates Anglian and Safestyle – and indeed unlike any other window installer on this list – Everest publishes a guide on how much their windows are likely to cost.

These costs inform our table further up the page. With the other firms, we have had to use customers’ estimates to provide figures.

uPVC casement windows cost £700-£1,800 a window, with sash windows costing 50 per cent more, tilt and turn models 25 per cent more, bay windows 150 per cent more, aluminium frames 25 per cent more than uPVC and timber 50 per cent more than uPVC.

These prices are the firm’s asking prices and should be taken as a starting point for negotiations. Aim to lop of at least a quarter and try for a half if you can, perhaps by offering to pay upfront or add more work.

Everest says its windows are now triple-glazed as standard, which will make for costlier windows – add 10 to 20 per cent – albeit ones that retain the heat better.

Everest, like its sister companies Anglian and Everest, offers financing but the rate is an uncompetitive 12.9 per cent. Using savings first will be cheaper, if you have them. Failing that, there are loans from high street lenders at half that rate.

Pros:

Unusually transparent pricing

Triple glazing as standard for uPVC

Cons:

Expensive

Mixed customer reviews

Went under twice in recent years

Read our full Everest windows review.

How we made this guide

To produce a genuinely useful overview of the best window installers in the UK, we combined first-hand insights with market analysis. We interviewed window fitters working across England, Scotland and Wales, and industry insiders with decades of experience in the double-glazing sector. Their input helped us establish realistic price ranges for the most common window styles and materials, insights that often differ from headline prices advertised by national firms.

We also asked each group about the pitfalls to avoid and the strategies that lead to better value. A consistent message we heard throughout was never to accept the first quote you receive. Prices can vary dramatically between installers, and some customers told us they secured hundreds of pounds in savings simply by gathering multiple quotes and being prepared to negotiate.

These conversations, combined with our analysis of warranties, customer reviews and product ranges, informed every recommendation in this guide. Our goal is to give you a clear, evidence-based view of the market so you can compare installers with confidence.

Why trust us?

The Independent has been reporting on green energy and climate matters since it was founded in 1986. Since then, we have written hundreds of reviews and news stories on energy, including our guides to how much new windows cost, the best window finance options and other guides on green power.