Black storm clouds hung over Bali for much of this week’s G20 summit, periodically unleashing spectacular torrents of rain onto the holiday paradise isle that sent delegates scurrying for cover.

But they were not as dark as the metaphorical cloud which cast a pall over the annual gathering of world leaders, held for the first time with one of its members engaged in what most of the others regard as an illegal and immoral invasion.

Even before a stray missile landed on the territory of Nato member Poland, briefly raising the spectre of a direct military stand-off between the Western alliance and Moscow, the war in Ukraine had totally dominated the summit.