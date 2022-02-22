Editor’s Letter

Ukraine invasion could spark a refugee crisis – and prove another win for Putin

Nations neighbouring Ukraine have made some logistical preparations for the humanitarian fallout of a full-on Russian invasion, writes Kieran Guilbert

Tuesday 22 February 2022 21:30
Comments
<p>Putin cynically weaponises refugees and refugee flows as political instruments to sow division and political toxicity in other nations</p>

Putin cynically weaponises refugees and refugee flows as political instruments to sow division and political toxicity in other nations

(Getty)

For nearly a decade now, Europe has been wrangling over influxes of refugees escaping war and deprivation in the Middle East and South Asia. Now, there is the prospect of a fresh wave of refugees – this time from Ukraine.

Nations neighbouring Ukraine have made some logistical preparations for the humanitarian fallout of a full-on Russian invasion of the nation of 44 million.

Romania, the Nato and European Union member which shares the longest border with Ukraine, has said that it is bracing for the impact of Vladimir Putin’s military adventure. Perhaps 150,000 ethnic Romanians live in Ukraine.

Join our new commenting forum

Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their replies

Comments

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in