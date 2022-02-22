For nearly a decade now, Europe has been wrangling over influxes of refugees escaping war and deprivation in the Middle East and South Asia. Now, there is the prospect of a fresh wave of refugees – this time from Ukraine.

Nations neighbouring Ukraine have made some logistical preparations for the humanitarian fallout of a full-on Russian invasion of the nation of 44 million.

Romania, the Nato and European Union member which shares the longest border with Ukraine, has said that it is bracing for the impact of Vladimir Putin’s military adventure. Perhaps 150,000 ethnic Romanians live in Ukraine.