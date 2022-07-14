Inside Politics: Mordaunt-mania grips Westminster
Outsider Penny Mordaunt has shaken up the Tory leadership race and plunged the Liz Truss campaign into crisis, writes Adam Forrest
What a splash Penny Mordaunt has made in the leadership race. The former reality TV star – who backflipped and bellyflopped her way through ITV’s short-lived diving competition – looks like she’s in the Tory contest for the long haul. At a stroke, the socially-liberal Brexiteer has pulled herself into second place behind Rishi Sunak, plunging Liz Truss’ campaign into crisis.
Inside the bubble
Liz Truss finally launches her campaign at 10am. Has she left it too late? The second round of voting in leadership contest is expected to take place from 11.30am to 1.30pm, with results at around 3pm. Nicola Sturgeon will set out her second paper on Scottish independence at 10.40am.
