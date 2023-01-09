Jump to content

US EditionChange

UK EditionAsia EditionEdición en Español
Sign up to our newslettersSubscribe
More
Best
Climate
TV

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in

Travel questions

Can a new airline take the name of a defunct carrier?

Simon Calder answers your questions on setting up a new airline, sky couches and Covid concerns with visiting Asia

Monday 09 January 2023 19:08
Comments
<p>When the current Stansted terminal opened in 1991, Air UK was about the only customer</p>

When the current Stansted terminal opened in 1991, Air UK was about the only customer

(Getty)

Q I am genuinely asking for a friend. He has a plan for a new airline. I’m not allowed to tell you anything about the business plan, but can I enquire if he would be able to call it Air UK?

Name supplied

A In the past two decades of the 20th century, Air UK was a well-regarded regional airline that was substantially focused on Anglo-Scottish routes, but also had an interesting European network stretching as far as Innsbruck in Austria. The carrier was notable for establishing a base at Stansted, serving Paris and various UK destinations, at a time when the Essex airport had a tiny terminal and easy parking right outside; when the current terminal opened in 1991, Air UK was about the only customer. For a time there was a budget airline offshoot, Air UK Leisure, which I enjoyed flying. With a bit more vision, it could have been at the forefront of the no-frills revolution – but once easyJet was launched, it began to fade.

Join our commenting forum

Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their replies

Comments

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in