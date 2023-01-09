Footage shows police and protesters clashing during a demonstration at an antigen kits factory in the Dadukou District of Chongqing, China.

Social media users said the protest was over wages and the layoff of several workers by the manufacturer, Zybio, following Beijing’s move away from a “zero-Covid” policy.

As a result of drastically reducing the amount of regular Covid testing required across the country, companies charged with providing test kits are being forced to suspend operations or lay off large numbers of employees.

