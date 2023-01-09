Chinese tourists arrive in Thailand after Covid travel restrictions end

Footage shows Chinese tourists arriving in Thailand on Monday (9 January) as the country’s Covid-19 travel ban ended.

Thousands of holidaymakers landed at the Suvarnabhumi International Airport - serving Bangkok - after state officials lifted restrictions for both inbound and outbound travel to China.

The move further signals an end to the notorious “zero-Covid” policy.

Thailand is the most popular holiday destination for travellers from the mainland and their economy has largely come to depend on income from China.

