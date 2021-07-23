Q My son will receive his second NHS Covid vaccine on 17 August. Will he be considered fully vaccinated on 31 August when we would be flying back?

Claire M

A This is relevant only if you will be flying back from an amber country, so I presume that is the plan. As from 19 July, anyone who has been fully vaccinated by the NHS need not self-isolate on return from an “amber list” country (unless it is France, which has been placed in a special amber plus category from which mandatory quarantine continues). So there is a great deal to be said for being fully vaccinated when on arrival.