T

he BBC is getting it in the neck for the UK’s nul points debacle at Eurovision. The “sneering elite” who run the corporation are accused of treating us plebs with disdain by failing to take the competition seriously and selecting crappy songs. Whether it’s crappy songs or crappy Brexit which have divided us from the rest of Europe, the UK is very much in harmony with the EU when it comes to Belarus. Foreign secretary Dominic Raab and his counterparts across the bloc are preparing to bring in hefty sanctions against the authoritarian regime after the shocking capture of a Ryanair flight.

Inside the bubble

Chief political commentator John Rentoul on what to look out for today: