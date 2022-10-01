Watchdog to deliver verdict on budget next week but Kwarteng won’t publish it
Chancellor sticks to guns by refusing to release OBR analysis on ‘impact’ of tax-slashing package until November
The Treasury watchdog will deliver a report on Kwasi Kwarteng’s backfiring budget next week, but the chancellor is refusing to publish it until November.
The Office for Budget Responsibility (OBR) was barred from assessing last week’s tax-slashing package – a controversial move which helped trigger the financial and political crisis that followed.
Following an emergency meeting with Liz Truss and the chancellor, the OBR said it will deliver “an initial forecast” next Friday on “economic and fiscal prospects and the impact of the government’s policies”.
