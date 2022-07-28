Union fury over threat to right to strike, as rail dispute hits millions

Unions have warned of “fierce and prolonged resistance” if the new Conservative prime minister clamps down on the right to strike, as the latest round of industrial action caused delays to millions of rail travellers.

There was a furious reaction to a set of “draconian” proposals for new restrictions set out by transport secretary Grant Shapps in response to the walkout by members of the RMT rail union.

Mr Shapps’ package – which includes a 60-day cooling-off period after each strike – goes further than the tightening of the law promised by leadership candidate Liz Truss, which has already sparked warnings of a general strike.