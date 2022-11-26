A Tory revolt that threatens to derail a government promise to boost housebuilding shows Rishi Sunak is “too weak” to make the changes the country needs, Labour says.

The prime minister has ducked the first big Commons test of his premiership by delaying a vote – after nearly 50 of his MPs vowed to free local councils from government targets on new homes.

The move is widely seen as the death knell for the pledge to build 300,000 homes a year by the mid-2020s, although that target was already highly unlikely to be hit.