Keir Starmer compares Rishi Sunak to ‘bottom of the league’ football manager

Sir Keir Starmer compared Rishi Sunak to a “bottom of the league” football manager during Prime Minister’s Questions on Wednesday, 23 November.

The Labour leader’s comments came as the UK economy is forecast to shrink by more than any other G7 nation in 2023, according to the Organisation for Economic Cooperation and Development (OECD).

“We’re bottom of the 38 OECD countries who are all in the same boat when it comes to Covid and Ukraine,” Sir Keir said.

“It’s like a football manager, bottom of the league at Christmas, celebrating an away draw three months ago.”

