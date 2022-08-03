On the day before and the day of Boris Johnson’s announcement that he would stand down as prime minister, YouGov asked Conservative Party members whether he should or should not resign: most of them, 59 per cent, said he should.

Four weeks later, YouGov asked a similar sample of Tory members: “Thinking back to the start of July, do you think Conservative ministers and MPs were right or wrong to effectively force Boris Johnson to resign?” Most of them, 53 per cent, said they were wrong.

You can see how Conservatives might rationalise these answers. As Luke Tryl of the More In Common campaign said, it “seems inconsistent, but this is entirely in line with the focus group of party members we carried out. They all thought, reluctantly, that Boris had to go, but then also held the fact that Sunak played a leading part in his downfall against him as they felt it disloyal.”