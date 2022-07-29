Former Tory deputy chief whip Chris Pincher told Sky News he had "no comment" when asked by reporter Dan Whitehead what his thoughts were regarding his resignation, which "brought down a prime minister."

Whitehead's questions were met with silence as Pincher avoided answering or engaging in eye contact, keeping his attention firmly on his phone, which he was holding as the reporter approached him.

"You said you embarrassed yourself and others, this is an opportunity, simply if you wanted to, to apologise," Whitehead said to Pincher, who did not respond.

