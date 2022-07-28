Liz Truss says voting to change rule to protect Owen Paterson was a ‘mistake’

Liz Truss said she regrets voting to change a parliamentary rule to protect Owen Paterson during the first official Tory hustings.

"I think we all know that it was a mistake ... to make that decision, and, no, I wouldn't do it again," Truss said.

The foreign secretary said there is a "real need to improve discipline in the Conservative Party."

Conservative MPs voted to overrule a decision made by the Parliamentary Standards Commissioner regarding the suspension of Paterson, before the move was later reversed.

