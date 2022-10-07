Kremlin lets state media report some Russian losses in Ukraine: ‘There’s a hunt for those responsible’
Authorities hope to bolster support for Russian forces by shifting the reporting policy and reporting battlefield failures without government-sanction spin
With Ukraine fast gaining ground against Russia’s invading forces, the Kremlin has reportedly directed state media to start admitting to at least some of battlefield failures.
The shift in policy has unleashed a wave of public backlash involving top state TV anchors and online commentators – but criticism remains limited to Vladimir Putin’s defence minister and top generals, rather than directed at the president himself.
State TV reports have included details of Russian defeats on the ground without giving them a positive, government-approved spin, according to a Bloomberg report.
Register for free to continue reading
Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism
By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists
Already have an account? sign in
By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.
This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.
Register for free to continue reading
Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism
By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists
Already have an account? sign in
By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.
This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.
Join our new commenting forum
Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their replies