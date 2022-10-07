With Ukraine fast gaining ground against Russia’s invading forces, the Kremlin has reportedly directed state media to start admitting to at least some of battlefield failures.

The shift in policy has unleashed a wave of public backlash involving top state TV anchors and online commentators – but criticism remains limited to Vladimir Putin’s defence minister and top generals, rather than directed at the president himself.

State TV reports have included details of Russian defeats on the ground without giving them a positive, government-approved spin, according to a Bloomberg report.