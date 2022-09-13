Stay ahead of the trend in fashion and beyond with our free weekly Lifestyle Edit newsletter Stay ahead of the trend in fashion and beyond with our free weekly Lifestyle Edit newsletter Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Fans are praising Bill Hader after he appeared to be the only celebrity at this year’s Emmy Awards who wore a face mask.

At Los Angeles’ Microsoft Theater on Monday, the 44-year-old actor was seen wearing a black KN95 face mask while posing with his peers at his table.

Throughout the ceremony, Hader was pictured sitting alongside his Barry co-star Henry Winkler and chatting with Only Murders in the Building star Martin Short. He also hugged his former Saturday Night Live co-star Jason Sudeikis before he walked on stage to receive his Emmy for Lead Actor in a Comedy Series for his role in Ted Lasso.

On Twitter, viewers were quick to take notice of and praise Hader’s decision to wear a mask.

“Bill Hader is the only [motherf***er] wearing a mask at the Emmys,” one wrote. “As a person who has somehow made it this long without having gotten COVID, I have to respect it deeply.”

“Bill Hader as the only person wearing a mask at #Emmys2022 is super relatable,” another wrote.

A third person wrote: “Respect to Bill Hader for unabashed mask wearing at a high-profile event.”

Other fans emphasised their admiration for Hader and the fact that he chose to wear a mask even when celebrities around him opted not to.

“Bill Hader is the only celebrity wearing a mask in a room full of high powered peer pressure,” one wrote. “Let this example help you next time you feel like the weirdo. Weird is good.”

According to the Television Academy Foundation’s COVD-19 protocols for the Emmys, “all nominees, nominee guests and attendees seated in the nominee section” were “required to show proof of a negative COVID test upon arrival at the Microsoft Theater for admittance”. Guests could also show “proof of vaccination” upon arrival to the show.

However, the protocols did not say that 2022 Emmy attendees are required to wear a face mask throughout the ceremony.

Earlier this year, Hader also spoke to The Hollywood Reporter about the COVID-19 protocols he took while filming season three of Barry as he has taken immune-suppressing medication for his autoimmune condition.

“If I get COVID, it’s going to cost a shit ton of money,’” he said. “And so I was very, very strict. I put myself under a lot of pressure. I just don’t like that that’s taking up space in my brain when I have all this other s*** I’m trying to.”

While the Trainwreck star didn’t take home any awards last night, he did receive Emmy nominations for his acting, directing, and writing in his comedy series, Barry.

Hear more about what happened at the Emmys here and find out about the biggest snubs and surprises here.