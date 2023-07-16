Stay ahead of the trend in fashion and beyond with our free weekly Lifestyle Edit newsletter Stay ahead of the trend in fashion and beyond with our free weekly Lifestyle Edit newsletter Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Tennis fans are watching intently as Novak Djokovic faces Carlos Alcaraz in the Wimbledon men’s singles final today.

Djokovic is attempting to win his fifth consecutive Wimbledon crown, which would move the Serbian level with Roger Federer on a men’s record eight singles titles.

But eyes won’t be only on the two tennis players battling it out for the trophy – Centre Court is peppered with actors, musicians, film directors and royals, both in and outside of the Royal Box.

Princess Charlotte, eight, made her first visit to Wimbledon and was introduced to eight-year-old Mu’awwiz Anwar who is representing the charity WaterAid and performing the coin toss at the Men’s Singles final.

Away from the Royal Box, celebrities are sat among the crowd watching the action unfold. Among them is “One Last Time” singer Ariana Grande, who has been spotted along with Spider-Man actor Andrew Garfield and Lord of the Rings star Sir Ian McKellen.

Here are all of the celebrities that have been spotted at the Wimbledon final today:

Andrew Garfield

Andrew Garfield arrivie at Wimbledon (PA)

The Spider-Man star Andrew Garfield, 39, will be watching as the final plays out. The English and American actor won Best Actor at the Golden Globes in 2021 for his performance in Tick, Tick…Boom! and is sat next to Ariana Grande. Yesterday, he was a guest in the Royal Box.

Tom Hiddleston and Zawe Ashton

Tom Hiddleston and Zawe Ashton arriving at Wimbledon day 14 (PA)

Thor actor Tom Hiddleston arrived with his fiancé Zawe Ashton, an actor best known for her role as Violet in the hit series Fresh Meat, arrived together at Wimbledon and are seated in front of Garfield.

Brad Pitt and Guy Ritchie

Brad Pitt (right) and Guy Ritchie (left) watching the Gentlemen's Singles final on day fourteen of the 2023 Wimbledon Championships (PA)

Acclaimed film director Guy Ritchie and Fight Club actor Brad Pitt have been seen sharing a joke together in the audience at Centre Court.

Ariana Grande

American singer-songwriter Ariana Grande has been spotted sitting next to Andrew Garfield wearing a Wimbledon cap. She is best known for her hits “7 Rings” and “One Last Time.”

Daniel Craig and Rachel Weisz

Daniel Craig and Rachel Weisz (PA)

James Bond star Daniel Craig and his wife, Black Widow actor Rachel Weisz are watching the final from the Royal Box. The pair wed in a secret wedding in 2011 and have one daughter together, whom they welcomed in 2018. You can find the full list of everyone in the Royal Box today here.

Sir Ian McKellen

British actor Sir Ian McKellen was seen arriving at today’s event wearing a pink tie and light grey suit.

Nick Jonas

Nick Jonas arriving at the last day of Wimbledon 2023 (PA)

Nick Jonas, a former Disney channel star arrived at Wimbledon today for his second day in a row. The musician. best known for being part of pop group The Jonas Brothers and appearing in Camp Rock, was seated in the Royal Box on Saturday (15 July) with his wife Priyanka Chopra, but today he sits in the main seating area.

Keep up with Wimbledon 2023 via our liveblog.