Stay ahead of the trend in fashion and beyond with our free weekly Lifestyle Edit newsletter Stay ahead of the trend in fashion and beyond with our free weekly Lifestyle Edit newsletter Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Lifestyle Edit email {{ #verifyErrors }} {{ message }} {{ /verifyErrors }} {{ ^verifyErrors }} Something went wrong. Please try again later {{ /verifyErrors }}

Prince George and Princess Charlotte have arrived at Wimbledon with the Prince and Princess of Wales to watch Novak Djokovic try to win a record-equalling eighth Wimbledon title today (Sunday 16 July).

The appearance marks Charlotte’s Wimbledon debut while her older brother George, nine, attended last year’s event for the first time. Their younger brother Prince Louis, five, will not be in attendance.

The royals arrived at SW19 just under two hours before the start of the match and mingled with Wimbledon staff in the Players’ Lawn.

Djokovic will play 20-year-old Carlos Alcaraz, who said the final will be the “best moment” of his life.

On Saturday (15 July), Kate attended Wimbledon without her husband and sat next to tennis great Billie Jean King and watched Czech player Marketa Vondrousova defeat Tunisian Ons Jabeur in the ladies’ singles final.

After the match, Kate presented both players with their trophies and was seen rubbing Jabeur’s arm to console her after she collected the runner-up shield from the royal.

Asked in a press conference what the Princess of Wales said to her, Jabeur said: “Same thing after last year – to encourage me to be strong, to come back and win a grand slam, win a Wimbledon.

“Obviously she was very nice. She didn’t know if she wants to give me a hug or not. I told her hugs are always welcome from me.

The Prince and Princess of Wales, with Prince George and Princess Charlotte arrive at Wimbledon (PA)

“That was a very nice moment and she’s always nice to me.”

Kate also congratulated Vondrousova on her win.

Prince and Princess of Wales with Prince George and Princess Charlotte (PA)

She told the Wimbledon champion: “It’s as much a mental game as it is a physical game – so really impressive and a great game to watch.

“I hope you enjoy this moment. Good luck on your recovery and down time. Lovely to see you.”

The Princess of Wales consoling a heartbroken Ons Jabeur after Saturday’s match (Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved)

Lewis Capaldi and Emma Watson were among the famous faces watching the ladies’ singles final as they were spotted laughing together while they enjoyed the game.

Former Wimbledon presenter Sue Barker was also seen watching the game from the Royal Box, as was former Spider-Man star Andrew Garfield and ex-tennis champion Martina Navratilova. Priyanka Chopra and her husband and musician Nick Jonas, Harry Potter star Dame Maggie Smith and Barbie’s Issa Rae were also in the Royal Box on Saturday.

Some tennis fans were left disappointed after organisers announced the Wimbledon ticket queue would be closed on Saturday due to a weather warning but better conditions are expected for the tournament’s final day today.

Tom Morgan, Met Office meteorologist, told the PA news agency: “There’s a drier day in prospect for Wimbledon ... but I wouldn’t entirely rule out a shower.”

With additional reporting from PA.