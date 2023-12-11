Stay ahead of the trend in fashion and beyond with our free weekly Lifestyle Edit newsletter Stay ahead of the trend in fashion and beyond with our free weekly Lifestyle Edit newsletter Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Britney Spears has confessed it is “weird being single” after her divorce from Sam Asghari.

Spears married model and fitness trainer Sam Asghari in June 2022, after six years together.

The following year, Asghari, 29, filed for divorce from the “Toxic” hitmaker, citing “irreconcilable differences”, with TMZ revealing that a divorce settlement is likely to be announced “imminently”.

Opening up about her relationship status in a new Instagfram confessional, the 42-year-old pop star wrote: “It’s so weird being single. I’ve realised I don’t talk to myself that nicely at all. I’m easily manipulated and wear my heart on my sleeve, but I’m definitely changing all of that.

“I have to make time to stop and look around to re-evaluate myself and say is this good for me ???” she continued. “I like a routine and I usually do the same thing every day …. l’m honestly bored but I’m also scared of a lot of things … The way I live my life is mine ... I’ve had so many people interfere with that … But to know it’s ok to be selfish with my life and enjoy it is amazing !!!

Her post on embracing singledom comes days after Spears sparked speculation that a family reconciliation could be on the horizon, following years of estrangement from her parents and sister, Jamie Lynn Spears, amid her long conservatorship battle.

Earlier this week, it emerged the singer’s 42nd birthday party was attended by her mother, Lynne Spears, 68, and brother, Bryan Spears.

“Being together and celebrating her birthday was a really nice moment for the family,” a source told People.

Two weeks later, Lynne teased “all things are always possible” in an interview with TMZ, when asked whether Spears would be returning to her family home in Louisiana for the holidays.

In May, the Grammy-winner revealed she had met her mother for the first time in three years, when Lynne travelled to Los Angeles to see Spears.

“My sweet mama showed up at my door step yesterday after three years,” she wrote. “It’s been such a long time … with family there’s always things that need to be worked out … but time heals all wounds !!!

“And after being able to communicate what I’ve held in for an extremely long time, I feel so blessed we were able to try to make things RIGHT !!! I love you so much !!!”

Spears’s social media posts have previously sparked concern among her fans, including when she posted a series of videos of herself dancing with knives. After reassuring her followers that the knives were not real, Spears expressed her frustration when the police were allegedly called to her house for welfare checks on two separate occasions.

“Is it a joke in the news again with welfare checks???” Spears wrote. “Come on America… we cooler than that, right ??? [sic].

“The officers came to my home and said they would not leave until they spoke to me as people do 4 minute performances with them. I am getting an apology. I’ve been bullied in my home for so long now… IT’S ENOUGH! Don’t talk about it, come on, let’s DO!!!”

Rumours of marital troubles between Spears and Asghari began in March this year, when they were both photographed without their wedding rings.

While a representative for Asghari denied the rumours at the time, their relationship ended less than five months later when Asghari filed a petition to dissolve their 14-month marriage.

In his first statement after the divorce was announced, Asghari said he and Spears “will hold onto the love and respect we have for each other” while noting that “asking for privacy seems ridiculous”.

Breaking her silence about the split, Spears wrote “you’re supposed to be loved unconditionally...not under conditions” in a message shared on Instagram at the time.

Asghari met Spears for the first time on the set of her music video “Slumber Party” in 2016, when they exchanged phone numbers. Spears detailed the first time she met Asghari in her bombshell memoir The Woman in Me, released in October.

“The chemistry with us in the beginning was insane,” she wrote. “We couldn’t keep our hands off each other. He called me his lioness.”

Spears also acknowleged Asghari’s support during her long conservatorship under her father, which ended last November when a judge ruled to end the controversial legal arrangement which controlled her life, career, and finances for over a decade.

“He’s such an inspiration and I’m grateful,” Spears wrote about Asghari. “The timing of the end of the conservatorship was perfect for our relationship; we were able to establish a new life together, without limitations, and get married.”

Before her wedding to Asghari, Spears was married to backup dancer Kevin Federline, 45, from 2004 until 2007. They share two sons, Sean Preston, 18, and Jayden James Federline, 17, together.