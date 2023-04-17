Chrissy Teigen commended for ‘brave’ naked postpartum photo

Stay ahead of the trend in fashion and beyond with our free weekly Lifestyle Edit newsletter Stay ahead of the trend in fashion and beyond with our free weekly Lifestyle Edit newsletter Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Fans have praised Chrissy Teigen for sharing a candid post about her body, months after she gave birth to her and husband John Legend’s daughter Esti.

The 37-year-old took to Instagram on Sunday to share a nude photo of herself in a bathtub while holding and smiling at her newborn child. In the caption, she addressed and praised some of the ways in which her body has changed since welcoming her baby.

“A boob that somehow hangs all along my side and deep purple lifetime scars but you are too perfect to worry about any of it !” she wrote.

As of 17 April, the photo has more than 1.6 million likes, with fans and famous faces going to the comments to applaud the model for sharing this photo.

“Beauty,” America Ferrera wrote, while model Nicole Williams English added: “Awwwww this is precious.”

Another fan wrote: “Thank you for being brave (though it shouldn’t be brave) enough to post such real photos. I think there’s a dysmorphia that is happening because everything is so filtered and contrived. This is just what people look like when we take down the veil. There is beauty in real.”

Other fans also thanked Teigen for “normalising” what women’s bodies look like, after giving birth, and for her message about appreciating her appearance.

“I see none of these,” one person responded to her caption. “All I see is a very beautiful moment. a woman’s body doesn’t need to be perfect. We are imperfectly perfect.”

“Thank you for always being so real - you are amazing and so right! As women we need to empower each other because we are all amazing !!” another added.

A third wrote: “Women’s bodies are incredible.”

Teigen and Legend announced the birth of their daughter earlier this year. On 19 January, the cookbook author shared the first glimpse of the couple’s newest addition on Instagram.

“She’s here! Esti Maxine Stephens - the house is bustling and our family could not be happier,” Teigen captioned the photo, which showed her and Legend’s six-year-old daughter Luna and four-year-old son Miles cradling their newborn sibling.

She added: “Daddy sheds nightly tears of joy seeing Luna and Miles so full of love, and I am learning you still need diapers with a C-section!? We are in bliss. Thank you for all the love and well wishes – we feel it all!”

In 2020, the couple revealed that they had lost their son, Jack, at 20 weeks old due to a pregnancy complication. Last September, Teigen spoke about Jack at a summit, where she revealed that it took her “over a year” to realise she had a life-saving abortion and not a miscarriage, which is what she had labelled the tragic loss.

Teigen’s recent Instagram post isn’t her first time opening about her appearance, since giving birth. In January, she took to her Instagram Story to share a photo of her and Legend, in which she tagged Bellibind, “a belly binding wrap” used to help women which postpartum issues, including “excessive blood loss, incisional reopening or infection,” according to the brand’s official website.

“Sent love and healing to my womb today!” she wrote in the caption, via US Weekly. “Thank you so much @bellibind!! What a beautiful experience today!”

That same month, she shared a candid photo about her postpartum body, in which she was leaking milk on her dress from her breasts. There was also another stain on the middle ofher dress, which appeared to be a result of her C-section.

“Omw to bandage together both my wound and 3.8 second clips of Beyonce performing in Dubai until I get a full hbo special,” she wrote in the caption of her Instagram post.