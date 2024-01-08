Billie Eilish reveals she thrifted part of her Golden Globes look

Stay ahead of the trend in fashion and beyond with our free weekly Lifestyle Edit newsletter Stay ahead of the trend in fashion and beyond with our free weekly Lifestyle Edit newsletter Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Billie Eilish has revealed her outfit for the 2024 Golden Globes was partially thrifted.

The 22-year-old singer-songwriter showed up at the Beverly Hilton Hotel on 7 January for the 81st annual Golden Globes. Eilish, accompanied by her brother Finneas, is nominated for their Barbie single titled “What Was I Made For?” On the red carpet, the Grammy winner stayed true to her style. She donned a look that included hand-picked items from her closet, forming an ensemble reminiscent of her personality.

In conversation with Variety’s Rachel Smith before the ceremony, Eilish detailed her unique outfit. The “Lovely” artist wore an oversised dark grey blazer with a blue and white pinstripe shirt underneath. Without revealing where she got it, Eilish confessed the peplum collar attracted her to the button-up.

“I saw this little collar, and I liked that it was round,” she noted.

Eilish then pointed to the navy ribbon tied around her neck. “And this was like a little gift I got for my birthday that was like wrapped around some little thing, and I just tied it around my neck,” Eilish proclaimed.

For bottoms, the A-lister opted for a tan mid-length skirt that appeared more like shorts – her favourite part of the ensemble, which she described as a “little willy thing”.

“I got these at a thrift store last year,” Eilish remarked, while continuing to describe her red carpet look. The creative finished her style with a spiked, slicked-back bun that highlighted the red dye in her hair, and a pair of heeled Mary Janes with sheer red socks.

The authentic artist then directed attention to her brother, questioning his outfit. Juxtaposing his sibling’s look, Finneas sported a fitted, velvet all-black tuxedo.

He said: “I’m just wearing Giorgio Armani, which I love.”

For more on the 2024 Golden Globes fashion, check out our best dressed list. You can follow along with The Independent’s live coverage of the Golden Globes here.