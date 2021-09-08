The annual star-studded Met Gala is just around the corner.

As one of the most significant sartorial events of the year, fashion aficionados across the world will undoubtedly be looking forward to watching their favourite stars grace the red carpet of the Metropolitan Museum of Art's Costume Institute in New York City.

Anticipation levels are also particularly high given that last year’s Met Gala was cancelled due to the coronavirus pandemic, while this year’s was postponed, hence why it is taking place in September as opposed to its usual May date.

Here's everything you need to know about how to watch the 2021 Met Gala:

When is the Met Gala?

This year's Met Gala, the theme of which is a celebration of American Fashion, will take place on Monday 13 September.

Red carpet arrivals will start just before 7pm ET, with the most famous celebrities in attendance likely to arrive closer to 8pm.

Is the Met Gala televised?

While the Met Gala dinner is not a televised event, there will be live coverage from the red carpet before the celebrity guests head into the Costume Institute to see the exhibition.

How can you watch the Met Gala?

This year, American Vogue will also be hosting the only official livestream of the event, which viewers can tune into on Twitter or on the publication’s website.

The livestream will begin at 5.30pm EST (10.30pm BST) and will be hosted by actor and recording artist Keke Palmer, and actor, writer, and director Ilana Glazer.

“Together, they will provide unprecedented access to the Met Gala’s famous red carpet, interviewing high-profile guests as they arrive in grand style,” said Vogue.

Multiple outlets will also likely be sharing live coverage from the Met Gala online and across social media platforms.

E!, for example, usually broadcasd its Live From the Red Carpet special from 5pm ET and 2pm PT at eonline.com.

Entertainment Tonight also usually livestreams the Met Gala red carpet arrivals from 7pm ET and 4pm PT at ETonline.com.

For further updates, you can follow The Independent's live blog, which will be covering the event throughout the night.

While use of social media at the event is frowned upon, it's highly likely that celebrity attendees will be sharing pictures and videos from the stylish bash with their millions of followers, so keep your eyes peeled.