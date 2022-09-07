Rixo extends inclusive sizing to size 24

Stay ahead of the trend in fashion and beyond with our free weekly Lifestyle Edit newsletter Stay ahead of the trend in fashion and beyond with our free weekly Lifestyle Edit newsletter Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Cult luxury brand Rixo has extended its size range from UK size 6 to 24.

The vintage-inspired womenswear brand launched the new size range with it’s the Golden Age collection on Wednesday 7 September.

The collection, which features the signature hand-painted prints Rixo is popular for, includes mini and maxi dresses, skirts, blouses and outerwear.

Previously, Rixo’s size range went up to a UK size 20. The brand’s founders, Henrietta Rix and Orlagh McCloskey, worked with experts in the extended sizing space to launch the new offering.

Rix said in a statement: “It’s a proud moment for us to have taken this huge step in the right direction. We’re not perfect, but for us this is only the beginning, with more sizes already in the pipeline.

“We’re excited to learn our #humansofrixo’s feedback on our extended size offering and use this to develop and perfect our collections moving forwards.”

The Golden Age collection comprises an edit of 24 pieces from Rixo’s Autumn Winter collection that first debuted at London Fashion Week.

(Rixo)

Shoppers can expect to see bold winter florals and bright sequins in the collection, as well as leopard print and solid colours.

The brand has brought checkerboard print back in the new collection, as well as feather trims and velvet to complete the “1930s Hollywood glamour-inspired collection”.

(Rixo)

Rixo is a favourite among millennial women in the UK, with public figures including Kate Middleton donning its vibrant dresses.

(Rixo)

Last year, Rixo launched its first ever bridal collection and a swimwear line made from 100 per cent recycled fabric.

It also debuted a footwear range in May 2021, featuring a collection on nine vintage-inspired sandals.