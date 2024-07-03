Support truly

No knives are needed for this delicious bolognese recipe, all you need is a grater! According to BOSH! chefs, Henry Firth and Ian Theasby, this recipe is seriously tasty.

Grate Bolognese

Serves: 4

Ingredients:

For the sauce:

2 tbsp olive oil

2 tbsp plant-based tomato pesto

1 tbsp Nooch (nutritional yeast)

1 tsp Henderson’s Relish

2 tsp gravy browning

100g smoked tofu

200g chestnut mushrooms

1 garlic clove

400g Polpa tomatoes

2 medium tomatoes

For the bolognese:

250g rigatoni pasta

Sugar to taste

1 tbsp olive oil (to serve)

1 tbsp Nooch (nutritional yeast)

Basil leaves (to serve)

Method:

1. Coarsely grate the tofu and mushrooms, transfer to a bowl and rinse the grater. Coarsely grate the tomatoes. Finely grate the garlic clove.

2. Prepare the sauce: Warm the olive oil over medium-high heat in a high-sided frying pan. Add the grated tofu and mushrooms to the pan and stir for five to six minutes. Add the grated garlic and stir for one minute. Add the grated tomatoes and stir for two minutes. Add the tomato pesto and nutritional yeast and stir for one minute. Add the Polpa tomatoes, stir to combine, reduce the heat, and simmer for three to four minutes. Add the Henderson’s Relish and gravy browning, stir to combine, taste, and season with salt, pepper, and sugar.

3. Reduce the heat to a very low simmer and leave the pan to one side to let the flavours develop.

4. Cook the pasta in a large saucepan of boiling salted water according to the package instructions (approx. 10-13 minutes).

5. To serve: Add a ladle of pasta water to the sauce and stir to loosen. Finely shred the basil leaves. Drain the pasta with a colander, quickly transfer the pasta to the sauce, and fold to combine. Spoon the pasta into bowls. Season with a sprinkle of nutritional yeast, salt, and pepper, drizzle over a little olive oil, garnish with basil leaves, and serve immediately.