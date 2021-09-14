Apple event – live: iPhone 13, new Watch and AirPods 3 to be unveiled as Apple devices hit by major problem
Apple is about to launch a host of new products in another of its live streamed virtual events.
Official hints about what might be about to launch are hard to find: the invitation only included a natural vista and the phrase “California Streaming”.
But rumours suggest that the company is preparing to launch the iPhone 13, Apple Watch Series 7 and new AirPods. Full details of what is expected in that new iPhone can be found here.
It has long been rumoured to be preparing updates to the iPad and Mac lines, too, but they may be held until another event next month.
The event begins at 10am local pacific time, or 6pm in the UK, and will be available to stream online – as well as covered, as it happens, below.
With just hours before the event begins, Apple has released an urgent security update for all of its devices. The patch fixes a flaw that could allow take over an iPhone, iPad or Mac – without the user even needing to do anything.
Even before the latest news, Apple has had a busy run up to today’s event. A couple of weeks ago, it said it was delaying a very public – and much criticised – plan to fight child abuse on its platforms by scanning images; days ago, the judgement in its trial against Epic was released, which Apple hailed as a win but is nonetheless not entirely positive.
Hello and welcome...
... to The Independent’s live coverage of the latest Apple event – which will probably see the release of the iPhone 13, Apple Watch Series 7 and new AirPods.
