Think: You’re standing in a wind tunnel, helicopter propellers are spinning over you, or robust fans are blowing in your face. Picture yourself there, then exact your hair to fit the appropriate volume, which should be monstrous. This is the 2024 trend: big bouncy blowouts that add inches to your overall height.

Don’t get me wrong, the sleek, slick back had its moment when the “clean girl” aesthetic dominated the 2023 beauty scene. But now, we’re moving into our messy eras with intention. We’re taking cues from the ‘70s, meshing it with the unruly rocker aesthetic from the ‘80s, and adding a bit of ‘90s glamour to form billowing hairdos, even in bob style (see Madelyn Cline at the Vanity Fair Oscars Party). And every A-lister from Jennifer Coolidge to Zendaya has reveled in the illustrious look.

Miley Cyrus notably took the hairstyle for a spin when she arrived at the 2024 Grammys in fashion. Her gold Maison Margiela red carpet safety pin dress wowed, as did the four other designer garments she changed into throughout the night: a Tom Ford for Gucci jumpsuit, two Bob Mackie archives, and a Sabata de Sarno Gucci original. But though the artist’s audacious outfits won her the unofficial “best dressed” accolade, it was her hair that added the most satisfying je ne sais quoi to each ensemble.

The “Flowers” singer channelled her godmother, Dolly Parton, donning a blown-back hairdo with lots of height up top and waved ends. She looked as if she’d just stepped in front of an ultra-strong air conditioner, her hair assuming helmet position – in the most impressive way.

Of course, Beyoncé had been sporting voluminous blowouts for years before she released her haircare brand, Cécred. Whether waved, crimped, or curled, her golden tresses have kept a consistent mass without ever falling flat.

Avid TikTok users might tell you that clothing designer Matilda Djerf prompted the return of the ‘90s blowout. The Swedish influencer attracted millions of viewers with her hair tutorials using Velcro curlers to shape the perfect swoosh in her curtain bangs.

However, if the blowout fad resembles a desired ‘do from past decades, credit should be given to the original icons who weren’t afraid to raise their roots. Donna Summer, Diana Ross, Brigitte Bardot, and Cindy Crawford are a few that come to mind when you think of fluffed hair, flared ends, and wispy curls from the ‘60s on.

Crawford, an international supermodel, gave way to reimagined volume where the length of your hair doesn’t matter, so long as the top is full. The now 58-year-old fashion muse often kept her locks shoulder-length but teased her roots to create a cascading effect with her layers on the front and crown of her head.

Zendaya and Madelyn Cline recently donned this hairstyle with more exaggerated lobs and clear-cut side parts. The Dune actress took it one step further with a Pattie Boyd-esque twist: flipped ends.

Bob cuts were majorly popularised at the end of 2023 when celebrities like Hailey Bieber, Gigi Hadid, Emma Stone, and H.E.R. opted for major chops, not trims. Now, other Hollywood stars are hopping on the bandwagon like Sydney Sweeney, and the short hair wave doesn’t look like it will be dying anytime soon as the weather heats up.