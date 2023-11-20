A$AP Rocky says ‘making children’ with Rihanna is his ‘best’ collaboration

Stay ahead of the trend in fashion and beyond with our free weekly Lifestyle Edit newsletter Stay ahead of the trend in fashion and beyond with our free weekly Lifestyle Edit newsletter Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

ASAP Rocky has gushed over his family with Rihanna, calling it the “best” collaboration of his career.

On Friday 17 November, the 35-year-old rapper sat down with Complex during the launch of Puma’s new partnership with Formula One, in which A$AP Rocky served as creative director for the collection. When asked whether he and Rihanna will collaborate for a future Puma fashion collection, the “Praise The Lord” rapper pointed out that the proud parents have already done the most important collaboration ever.

“If me and my lady was to collab what could we team up and just f***ing just smash and go crazy on?” he asked. “I think we do a real great job at collaborating and making children. I think that’s our best creation so far.”

“Nothing is better than that out there, any design,” the “Sundress” singer continued. However, Rocky also gave a shout-out to “a ghost designer named God” who he said “shaped everything” for their family of four.

“I mean we had a third designer come and help, a ghost designer named God, you know, and shaped everything and we had these beautiful angels. So that’s the best collaboration,” he said.

While the couple have only collaborated on one song together, 2011’s “Cockiness (Love It) Remix”, Rihanna was featured in the music video for Rocky’s “DMB” in May 2022. His latest comments come as the couple - who have been dating since late 2020 - were in Las Vegas, Nevada, for the arrival of the F1 Las Vegas Grand Prix. In addition to Rihanna and Rocky, fellow star-studded attendees included Brad Pitt, Kylie Minogue, Paris Hilton, and David Beckham.

Rocky, real name Rakim Mayers, was announced as creative director of Puma’s new partnership with F1 in October. The “F**kin’ Problems” rapper and the Fenty Beauty founder attended a pop-up event for the fashion collection on Friday in Las Vegas, where Rihanna wore a long leather coat, black pumps, and silver accessories. Meanwhile, Rocky was dressed in pieces from the collaboration, including neon-green Puma gloves and matching sneakers.

The A-list couple secretly welcomed their second child together in August this year. According to TMZ, Rihanna gave birth to another baby boy on 3 August in Los Angeles. It was later revealed that they named their newborn son Riot Rose Mayers. Rihanna and Rocky previously welcomed their first son, RZA Athelston Mayers - named in tribute to Wu-Tang Clan leader RZA - in May 2022.

This isn’t the first time the “No Limit” rapper has gushed over his family. Two months before she welcomed baby Riot Rose, Rocky referred to Rihanna as his “wife” during a concert in Cannes, France.

While performing at the Spotify Beach concert for the 2023 Cannes Lions Festival, he took a moment to dedicate a song to his partner of three years. “I’d like to dedicate this song to my beautiful wife in the motherf***ing building! I love her!” Rocky said, before performing his 2022 track “DMB”. Meanwhile, a then-pregnant Rihanna watched him perform while dressed in a sheer, vintage Jean Paul Gaultier dress over a sequined bikini.

Back in February, Rihanna confirmed she was pregnant for the second time during her Super Bowl halftime show performance.