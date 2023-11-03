Stay ahead of the trend in fashion and beyond with our free weekly Lifestyle Edit newsletter Stay ahead of the trend in fashion and beyond with our free weekly Lifestyle Edit newsletter Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Behati Prinsloo has finally revealed the sex of her and husband Adam Levine’s third baby.

The model, 35, spoke candidly about her family during a recent episode of Sarah Wright Olsen and Teresa Palmer’sThe Mother Daze podcast. Her comments come nearly one year after she welcomed her third baby with Levine, in addition to their two daughters – Dusty, seven, and Gio, five.

After Prinsloo detailed the first two times she gave birth, she noted that when she welcomed her third child, it was “10 days past” her due date. She then confirmed her baby’s gender when she referred to the child as a “he”.

The Victoria’s Secret model recalled that her contractions began before she made her way to the hospital with Levine. Prinsloo noted that she reached a point where her contractions were “insane”, but she still refused to get an epidural - an injection that relieves pain in the lower back during labour.

“My doctor at a certain point was like, ‘I just want to let you know, this is kind of the point if you were going to get anything. Like, this is it,’” she recalled. “And she was like, ‘It’s up to you. Nobody’s putting pressure on you, do what you feel.’ I was like, ‘I feel really good. I think I’m just gonna go with this feeling right now.’”

Prinsloo specified that while in labour, the doctor asked her if she wanted to sit in a pool of water to give birth. However, she explained that she immediately shut the idea down.

“At one point they’re like, ‘Do you want to get in the water?’ and I was like, ‘Absolutely not. I cannot think about something worse right now than to be wet,’” Prinsloo said. “I was like, ‘No way. No water is getting on this body.’”

She described both the happiness and “pain” she experienced when she finally gave birth to her son, who she welcomed in January 2023.

“I’m pushing and I think the hardest part for me was when he... I was so exhausted,” she said. “I was in this state of bliss but also insane pain and bliss and pain and bliss, and I was fighting this roller coaster of feelings and pain levels.”

The model went on to detail the “amazing photo” that her doula took of her, just 12 minutes before she gave birth to her son. She then expressed that the image reminded her of her emotions during the pains of going into labour.

“She took a picture and I was laughing. And looking back at that, I was like, ‘Wow, that‘s so crazy,’ because in that moment… it was tunnel vision for me,” she said. “I was just like, ‘Get through this.’ And I remember when I started feeling the ring of fire, and he was coming through.”

During the podcast, Prinsloo praised her husband for being there “every step” of the way when she was giving birth.

“It was his favourite thing to watch and to be there and to help me through it,” she explained. “And people telling him what to do to help me, too. Like, the doula putting him there where she would have been. Just really making this into such a beautiful experience for everyone.”

She added that after her baby was born, she “felt so connected with him” and was grateful that she now has “this amazing birth story”.

Prinsloo’s podcast appearance comes more than one year after Levine was accused of cheating on her with Instagram model Sumner Stroh. In September 2022, the model claimed in a TikTok video that she had an affair with Levine and shared screenshots of their alleged DMs. She also claimed that while she and the Maroon 5 frontman had a “physical” relationship for about a year, she hadn’t “spoken to him in months” until he allegedly messaged her in June 2022 – months before he and Prinsloo announced they were expecting their third child.

Following Stroh’s viral video, two more women posted screenshots of their alleged messages with Levine, who later addressed the cheating allegations in a statement on his Instagram story.

“A lot is being said about me right now and I want to clear the air,” Levine’s post began. “I used poor judgement in speaking with anyone other than my wife in ANY kind of flirtatious manner. I did not have an affair, nevertheless, I crossed the line during a regrettable period in my life.”

“In certain instances it became inappropriate; I have addressed that and taken proactive steps to remedy this with my family,” he continued. “My wife and my family is all I care about in this world. To be this naive and stupid enough to risk the only thing that truly matters to me was the greatest mistake I could ever make. I will never make it again. I take full responsibility. We will get through it.”