Chrissy Teigen praised for thanking team of four nannies in Mother’s Day tribute

Chrissy Teigen has been praised by fans for including her team of four nannies in her Mother’s Day social media tribute.

On Sunday 14 May, the mother of three took to Instagram to celebrate “all the people” who help take care of her three children with husband John Legend – daughters Luna, seven, and Esti, four months, and son Miles, four.

“Grateful for all the people who make it possible for me to be the best mother I can possibly be. I am endlessly thankful for your presence in this home and all our lives,” the 37-year-old cookbook author captioned the post, which included a slideshow of her four nannies posing with her children. “We love you.”

Teigen’s comments section was instantly flooded by fans applauding the model for recognising her caregivers, as many people noted that it “takes a village” to raise a family.

“This is such an awesome post,” wrote one fan. “Thanks for recognising all the people who support your mothering!”

“I really respect this post. It takes a village,” another person commented. “Some do it alone and do it darn well. Some have support in whatever form that is. What’s important is the journey and the outcome.”

Even fellow caregivers praised Teigen for celebrating her nannies on Mother’s Day, like one person who wrote: “As a career nanny, this is amazing to have seen. Kudos for shouting out the village.”

“Professional nanny here! Thank you so much for showing the behind the scenes and highlighting your wonderful caregivers,” another shared. “We really appreciate when our families recognise us!”

In a separate Instagram post, Teigen also gave a shout out to her mother, Vilailuck “Pepper Thai” Teigen in honour of Mother’s Day. “Happy Mother’s Day @pepperthai2!! We miss you and can’t wait for you to come back from Thailand!! I love love love you,” the model captioned the post, which featured several amusing photos of the grandmother with Teigen’s children.

As for her husband, John Legend shared a heartwarming montage of videos and pictures of Teigen with their children on Instagram. “A love letter to our Supermom, Wonder Woman,” he wrote alongside the video, which was set to his new song, “Wonder Woman”.

Legend and Teigen have been married since 2013. They recently became a family of five when they welcomed daughter Esti Maxine Stephens in January. “She’s here! Esti Maxine Stephens – the house is bustling and our family could not be happier,” Teigen said on Instagram, announcing their daughter’s arrival. The post also showed their children Luna and Miles cradling their newborn sibling. “Daddy sheds nightly tears of joy seeing Luna and Miles so full of love, and I am learning you still need diapers with a C-section!?

“We are in bliss. Thank you for all the love and well wishes – we feel it all!”

In 2020, the couple revealed that they had lost their son, Jack, at 20 weeks old due to a pregnancy complication. Last September, Teigen spoke about Jack at a summit, where she revealed that it took her “over a year” to realise she had a life-saving abortion and not a miscarriage, which is what she had labelled the tragic loss.

Since welcoming Esti into the world, the Lip Sync Battle host has embraced becoming a mother for the third time. In April, Teigen addressed some of the ways in which her body has changed since welcoming her baby by sharing a nude photo of herself in a bathtub holding her newborn daughter. “A boob that somehow hangs all along my side and deep purple lifetime scars but you are too perfect to worry about any of it!” she wrote.