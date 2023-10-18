Kourtney Kardashian reveals she and Travis Barker conceived son without IVF

Stay ahead of the trend in fashion and beyond with our free weekly Lifestyle Edit newsletter Stay ahead of the trend in fashion and beyond with our free weekly Lifestyle Edit newsletter Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Lifestyle Edit email {{ #verifyErrors }} {{ message }} {{ /verifyErrors }} {{ ^verifyErrors }} Something went wrong. Please try again later {{ /verifyErrors }}

Kourtney Kardashian Barker has revealed that she and Travis Barker conceived their son “naturally” after a challenging journey with in-vitro fertilisation (IVF).

In an interview for the November issue of Vogue, the Poosh founder candidly revealed that she and her husband were able to get pregnant without the stress caused by IVF treatments. Kardashian Barker told the outlet that she “felt really pressured and pushed into doing IVF. It went against my intuition, and I didn’t feel fully prepared for the mental or physical toll it takes.”

Kardashian Barker had been documenting her IVF journey on her family’s Hulu reality TV series, The Kardashians. She paused the process in 2022 in favour of focusing on her lavish Italian wedding to her now-husband, Blink-182 drummer Travis Barker.

“We just got pregnant naturally,” she revealed to Vogue. “It was an indescribable feeling. Shock, then super-happy, fear sets in, worry, but I remembered then to have gratitude.”

Elsewhere in the interview, the Lemme founder discussed her life-threatening health scare when she underwent foetal surgery in September, saying: “That experience opened my eyes to a whole new world of pregnancy that I didn’t know about in the past.”

“It was terrifying. And I learned that insurance typically only covers two ultrasounds when you’re pregnant, I had no idea,” she added. “I’ve always been lucky enough to do more than what insurance covers, and it’s one of those ultrasounds that saved my baby’s life.”

The pair are currently expecting their first baby together. Kardashian Barker announced in June that she was pregnant by holding up a sign at her husband’s Blink-182 show in Los Angeles that read: “Travis, I’m pregnant.” The couple later revealed that they were expecting a baby boy after posting a gender reveal video on Instagram.

The reality TV star is also mother to daughter Penelope, 11, and sons Reign, eight, and Mason, 13, who she shares with ex Scott Disick. Barker shares daughter Alabama Luella, 17, and son Landon Asher, 19, plus step-daughter Atiana De La Hoya, 24, with his ex-wife Shanna Moakler.

Earlier this month, Kardashian Barker told Vanity Fair Italia that it was a “dream come true” to welcome a baby with her husband after such a long, painful journey with IVF. She got candid about the things she loved the most about raising a child, saying: “I love experiencing life through their eyes and doing with them all the things I did as a child. Going to Disneyland or even just touching sand for the first time.”

She continued: “I love creating traditions and memories and making everyday things feel special and magical. Being able to do that now with Travis is a dream come true.”

“I like being pregnant. I’m obsessed with the idea of being pregnant!” Kardashian Barker added. She maintained that she “physically” felt great, even though this pregnancy is much different than her first three.

“But this time, unlike the other three, I was followed by a different group of doctors, who gave me many restrictions in the first months. No workouts, no Pilates, no caffeine and no plane trips. Even no sex!” Kardashian Barker said. “I think all this caution made me a little afraid because, in the past, I never had to be so careful.”