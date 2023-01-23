Kylie Jenner fans point out awkward translation of son Aire’s name in Arabic

Stay ahead of the trend in fashion and beyond with our free weekly Lifestyle Edit newsletter Stay ahead of the trend in fashion and beyond with our free weekly Lifestyle Edit newsletter Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Kylie Jenner fans have pointed out the unfortunate Arabic translation of her son’s newly-revealed name, Aire Webster.

The Kylie Cosmetics founder revealed the name of her and rapper Travis Scott’s 11-month-old son on Saturday (21 January) after the former couple previously announced their son’s name was Wolf Webster.

On Instagram, Jenner shared a series of photos of her youngest child and captioned the post “Aire” alongside a red heart emoji. However, fans on social media couldn’t help but point out that her son’s name has a very different meaning in Arabic.

“Umm should someone tell Kylie Jenner she renamed her son Aire which is a common Arabic expression for ‘my penis’ or nah?” tweeted journalist Antoinette Lattouf on Saturday.

According to Urban Dictionary, the word “Ayre” seemingly translates to “best friend” but can also mean “penis depending on its use.”

“God help her if she comes to the middle east,” commented another user on Instagram.

“May want to look up the meaning of Aire in Arabic,” suggested someone else.

“Look up meanings first before you name your kids,” a third user wrote.

Many people pointed out that Aire Webster’s name has different meanings in other languages. A source told People that the reality star chose her son’s unique name because it translates to “Lion of God” in Hebrew. Meanwhile, some Spanish-speakers said that Aire means “air” in Spanish.

After revealing her son’s name on Instagram, some fans were confused about how to pronounce the baby’s new moniker, and Jenner replied with the correct pronunciation. When one fan account on Instagram wondered if it was pronounced “air” or “air-ee”, Jenner herself responded to the post with a comment and said: “AIR”, adding a red heart emoji.

In February 2022, Kylie Jenner announced her second child with Travis Scott was born on 2 February, one day after his elder sister Stormi Webster’s birthday. While Jenner didn’t initially share the name they chose for their son, the reality TV star shared days later that they named the newborn Wolf Webster.

After mixed reactions from fans, the 25-year-old beauty mogul said in March that their son was no longer named Wolf. In August, Jenner explained why she had changed her son’s name on an episode of The Kardashians, telling the cameras: “Wolf was never on our list, it was actually something Khloe suggested and I liked the name – it just wasn’t him.”