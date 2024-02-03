Jason Kelce praises Taylor Swift as an ‘unbelievable’ role model for women

Sign up to our free Living Well email for advice on living a happier, healthier and longer life Live your life healthier and happier with our free weekly Living Well newsletter Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Jason Kelce has praised Taylor Swift amid her relationship with his brother Travis Kelce.

The Philadelphia Eagles player, 36, recently discussed the attention the “Shake It Off” singer has received at NFL games while she’s cheering on the Kansas City Chiefs tight end. In an interview with WCPO 9 shared on X, formerly Twitter, on 2 February, Jason explained that the audience “wants” to see the 12-time Grammy winner and described Swift as “immensely talented”.

“The attention’s there because the audience wants to see it, I mean, if people didn’t want to see it they wouldn’t be showing it, I know that,” he told the outlet. “She’s a world star, she’s the quintessential, you know, artist right now in the world.”

The father of three described Swift as a “singer-songwriter” and “immensely talented”, before he called her an “unbelievable role model for young women across the globe.”

“I think that the NFL would probably be foolish not to, you know, show her and… be a role model for all the young girls out there,” Jason said.

This isn’t the first time that the NFL star has spoken about Swift, who has been dating his brother Travis since her first Chiefs appearance last September.

Earlier this week, Jason and Travis congratulated Swift on making it to the 2024 Super Bowl. In an episode of their New Heights podcast, which came days after the Chiefs won the AFC championship game and advanced to Super Bowl LVIII, the podcast co-hosts thanked Swift for supporting her boyfriend’s NFL team.

“Shout out to the newest members of the Chiefs Kingdom, Taylor Swift, who has officially reached the Super Bowl in her rookie year,” Jason said, before his brother laughed in response. Travis agreed with his brother’s remark, adding: “Yeah shoutout to Tay, thanks for joining the team.”

The podcast co-hosts also discussed in a previous episode how the “Blank Space” singer reacted after Jason went shirtless in celebration of the Chiefs playoff victory. “I got caught up in the magic of Bills’ mafia. It is, it is electric,” Jason said about the game, which took place at Highmark Stadium on 21 January.

However, Jason’s wife Kylie Kelce told him to be on his “best behaviour” because they were meeting Swift for the first time. “She was already telling me to be on my best behaviour because we were meeting Taylor [Swift]... I was like, ‘Kylie, the first day I met you I was blackout drunk and fell asleep at the bar.’ This is part of the charm. This is part of the Jason Kelce charm,” he recalled.

Travis then chimed in to reveal his girlfriend’s reaction, saying: “Well, Tay said she absolutely loves you.”

It’s unclear if the “Anti-Hero” singer will attend the Super Bowl on 11 February, where Travis will be playing against the San Francisco 49ers at Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas, Nevada. Still, many Swifties have shared their theories for how she can make the game after her Eras Tour concert in Tokyo, Japan, on 10 February.