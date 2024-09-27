Jenna Dewan celebrates Channing Tatum divorce with classic Nicole Kidman meme

Your support helps us to tell the story Support Now Our mission is to deliver unbiased, fact-based reporting that holds power to account and exposes the truth.



Jenna Dewan has marked the end of her relationship and marriage to Channing Tatum with the classic Nicole Kidman divorce meme.

On Thursday, September 26 the 43-year-old American Horror Story: Asylum star turned to her Instagram Stories to share the retro image of Kidman. The photo shows the Big Little Lies actress in 2001 gleefully celebrating her divorce from Tom Cruise.

The photo of Kidman has since become an internet meme due to the joyous nature of her reaction.

Dewan and Tatum recently finalized their divorce six years after separating due to disputes over Tatum’s Magic Mike earnings, which he started filming during their relationship. The two were married for almost nine years after first meeting in 2006 on the set of Step Up. The former couple shares one 11-year-old daughter named Everly. They will be privately meeting with a judge to discuss any issues with a child support agreement.

The same day the divorce settlement news broke, Dewan posted on Instagram with a caption that read, “Thank you universe” featuring photos of her fiancé Steve Kazee and their two children, Callum, four, and Rhiannon, three months in addition to Everly.

Tatum is also currently engaged to actress Zoë Kravitz.

open image in gallery Dewan and Tatum were married for almost nine years before separating ( Getty Images )

While Dewan has gone on to have other children, Kravitz has admitted to feeling pressure to have children of her own with Tatum.

In an interview with Esquire last month, the Divergent actor revealed she never saw herself being a mother. “For a long time, I felt like there was something wrong with me. I was waiting for this light to go off in my head, and it never did,” she told the outlet. “When you’re younger, you’re like, ‘Well, I can’t have kids. I’m too young! It’d be crazy.’”

As she aged she started noticing a sense of pressure for women to have children.

“For a lot of people that have children, it is this giant, life-changing event – and I do think there is a certain amount of focus and respect that they should get from their community,” she explained. “There’s a lot of pressure on women to have children, and there’s a feeling that if you don’t, you don’t have purpose here.”