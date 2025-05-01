Zelensky breaks silence on Ukraine US minerals deal

Volodymyr Zelensky has hailed the Ukraine and US minerals deal as a “truly equal partnership” which will create “substantial investment” in his country.

Ukraine’s deputy prime minister Yulia Svyrydenko, signed the agreement alongside US Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent in Washington on Wednesday (30 April).

Through the deal, the countries will create a joint fund to invest in Ukraine's reconstruction, with a draft saying Washington would get preferential access to new Ukrainian resource deals.

In a new video address, released on Thursday (1 May), President Zelensky thanked Donald Trump for the deal.