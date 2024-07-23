Support truly

independent journalism Support Now Our mission is to deliver unbiased, fact-based reporting that holds power to account and exposes the truth.



Whether $5 or $50, every contribution counts.



Support us to deliver journalism without an agenda. Louise Thomas Editor Find out more

Jonathan Owens’ coach for the Chicago Bears has revealed that he can skip practice to see his wife, Simone Biles, at the Paris 2024 Olympics.

Matt Eberflus, the head coach for Illinois-based NFL team, showed his support for the USA gymnast during a press conference on June 22. While Owens is in the midst of training camp, his coach is giving him permission to miss seven practices, so he can go see Biles competed in the Olympic Games in France, as reported by ESPN.

“Just because we respect the Olympics,” Eberflus said. “That is a big deal. And he’s just supporting the one he loves the most. And I think that’s so cool that he gets to do that.”

Eberflus continued to applaud Owens’ decision to go and support the gymnastics team, adding: “We welcome that and it’s going to be awesome. Go USA.”

The coach’s comments came on Owens’ 29th birthday, which Biles celebrated with a tribute on Instagram. In the caption of the post, which included snaps of the couple’s sweet photoshoot, the gymnast expressed how grateful she was for her husband.

“Happy happy birthday to my husband, best friend, confidant and party goer,” she wrote. “Thanks for being the calm to my storm! I love you with all my heart and I can’t wait to see what this year brings!”

While she acknowledged that they weren’t together on his birthday, she seemingly hinted that he’d be making his way to Paris to see her.

“Let’s do it big baby,” she added. “Wish I was there to celebrate you, but I’ll see you soon!!!”

At the age of 27, Biles will be competing in her third Olympic game, after previously competing in both the 2016 Rio games and the 2020 games in Tokyo. Her return to the team comes after she needed to withdraw from most of the 2020 competitions due to a case of the “twisties,” which is a temporary loss of air awareness while performing twisting elements.

“The brain no longer communicates with the body, they change the move, lose their place,” US women’s coach Landi explained in part one of Biles’ recent Netflix documentary, titled Simone Biles: Rising. “Most of the time it’s unrelated to gymnastics.”

“I knew from that one moment,” Biles confessed, reflecting on her Tokyo performance. “To me it felt silent. I felt like I was in jail in my own brain and body.”

Leading up to her competition in Paris, Biles also shared what her day-to-day routine had been. “Limiting social media and stuff like that is going to be [important],” Biles told Hoda Kotb during an episode ofToday, which aired on July 17. She noted that she stopped using X, formerly known as Twitter, entirely, and was only using Instagram and TikTok.

“Insta is good. It’s a good way to connect,” she said. “It’s a way to share what we’re going through. And TikTok. I’ve tried to make a little more TikToks, I’m not the greatest at that. I’m learning.”

Beyond winning competitions, Biles shared another hope she has for the 2024 Olympics. “As long as I was having fun and doing what I love, then that’s all that you can do, because I don’t want to look back 50 years from now and be like: ‘Wow, she was good, but she was so miserable,’” she explained.

This year, Biles will be joined by reigning Olympic champion Sunisa Lee, gold medalist Jade Carey, 2020 Olympic silver medalist Jordan Chiles, and 16-year-old newcomer Hezly Rivera. Depending on which events each of the individual gymnasts qualify for, Team USA will be competing on different days.

The 2024 Olympics will last from Friday, July 26, when the opening ceremony takes place, until Sunday, August 11. All Olympic events are available to watch via cable on NBC, USA Network, or E! The Olympics are also available to stream on Peacock.