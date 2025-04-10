Child influencer Piper Rockelle has broken her silence following Netflix’s new documentary Bad Influence: The Dark Side of Kidfluencing,

The three-part series follows child influencers managed by Piper’s “momager,” Tiffany Smith, who now faces a $22m lawsuit alleging abuse by former ‘Squad’ members.

Rockelle, 17, who has been making YouTube videos since she was eight, posted an Instagram video to her 6.1 million followers on Thursday (10 April) after the docuseries’ release.

“This rumour, unfortunately, has kind of hurt my lifestyle in a lot of ways, but I've just kept going as much as I possibly can,” she said.

Piper told USA Today that her mother is innocent and “did not do any of those things that they said.”