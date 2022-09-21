Kaley Cuoco pokes fun at Pete Davidson for wearing hoodie to ‘Meet Cute’ premiere

Stay ahead of the trend in fashion and beyond with our free weekly Lifestyle Edit newsletter Stay ahead of the trend in fashion and beyond with our free weekly Lifestyle Edit newsletter Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Lifestyle Edit email {{ #verifyErrors }}{{ message }}{{ /verifyErrors }}{{ ^verifyErrors }}Something went wrong. Please try again later{{ /verifyErrors }}

Kaley Cuoco teased co-star Pete Davidson for his fashion choices during the premiere of their new film, Meet Cute, in New York City on Tuesday.

Cuoco, 36, and Davidson, 28, hit the red carpet for the premiere of their new romantic comedy in two very different looks. The Flight Attendant star was dressed in a shimmery blazer dress with black lapels, which she paired with black strappy heels and a gold clutch.

Meanwhile, the Saturday Night Live alum opted for an on-brand, casual look when he attended the premiere in a white hoodie, green pants, sneakers, and his newly signature sunglasses.

While speaking to Entertainment Tonight on the red carpet, Cuoco roasted Davidson for his laid back attire as he walked the red carpet. “I’m glad Pete dressed up for the occasion. That is so bad,” she said, before looking over to Davidson and repeating her comment.

However, the joke was all in good fun as Cuoco went on to gush over her co-star.

“Honestly he’s just a really sweet human being,” Cuoco shared. “Especially shooting here in New York, he has a lot of fans, and I mean mobs of people as we were shooting, and the guy stops for every single person, he takes a photo with every person, he signs every autograph.”

“He’s really generous when it comes to that, and it’s a really sweet side to him,” she added. “He’s so funny that all we did was laugh, laugh, laugh, laugh, laugh, so it was pretty cool.”

The teasing interaction marked Davidson’s first red carpet debut since his split from Kim Kardashian. The comedian also made a surprise appearance at the 2022 Emmys, just one month after the former couple ended their relationship.

Pete Davidson wears white hoodie and green pants to Meet Cute premiere in New York City (Getty Images)

Davidson’s fashion choices were once again a topic of conversation after social media users noticed his all-gray Dickies outfit closely resembled one worn by Kanye West to the 2019 Met Gala. While presenting the Emmy award for Best Comedy Series, Davidson was dressed in a charcoal gray unlined Eisenhower Jacket from Dickies ($60) and matching gray pants. He accessorised the look with another pair of sunglasses.

Manu people pointed out how the Yeezy designer – who legally changed his name to Ye – wore the same zip-up Dickies jacket to the Met Gala, but in black. “Can we all just appreciate Pete Davidson dressing like Kanye for the Emmy’s,” one person tweeted.

While Davidson and Kardashian ended their relationship after nine months of dating, lifestyle guru Martha Stewart – who previously described Davidson as “the son I never had” – recently revealed that the King of Staten Island star is having “the time of his life” since the split.

“He’s having the time of his life,” Stewart told E! News. “This guy is a talented actor [and] comedian, and who is a bon vivant at the same time. He’s fun.”