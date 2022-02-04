Kanye West gifts Julia Fox and her friends Birkin bags
Fox and West have been dating since the beginning of 2022
Julia Fox and Kanye West are the gift that keeps on giving. Now, Ye has gifted his new girlfriend and her friends Birkin bags in honour of Fox’s birthday.
A source close to the couple confirmed to Page Six that the rapper, 44, flew into New York City for her birthday, where the two were “very couple-y” at dinner. The Yeezy fashion designer gifted a total of five Birkins to Fox and her friends, each one starting at around $10,000. A Twitter user shared videos from the event.
West and Fox have been very public about their relationship since the beginning of the year, when Fox detailed their second date in a conversation with Interview. Since then, the couple — dubbed “Juli-ye” by Fox — has made several appearances at Paris Fashion Week, where they matched in denim and all-black looks.
West has been known to style his wife Kim Kardashian’s outfits throughout their relationship. However, Fox took to Instagram this week to deny reports that she copies Kardashian’s style. The actor shared a headline published by Page Six to her Instagram Stories that read: “Julia Fox channels Kim Kardashian in high-fashion breastplate”. Fox replied, “FYI I wore this on Halloween 2021 and I was supposed to be a slutty Smurf. I forgot to post it. P.S. The breastplate is by Jacque Label.”
Fox previously described herself as a “diehard” fan of the Kardashians during an episode of her podcast Forbidden Fruits, but has since clarified her statement. “Guys, it’s not really that serious,” she said.
