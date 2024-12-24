Kendall Jenner leaves fans pleasantly surprised by ‘chic’ decor in $8.5m home tour

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Close Read more

Kendall Jenner has invited fans into her home for Christmas, sharing an extensive look at her festive decor in a new tour for Architectural Digest.

Filmed for the magazine’s popular “Open Door” YouTube series, the video takes viewers inside Jenner’s sprawling Beverly Hills mansion, lavishly decorated for the holidays.

Describing her home as “really cozy and really homey,” the reality star said she leans toward “everything feeling as organic as possible.”

“Most things are decorated very naturally with acorns and pine cones,” Jenner said. “I love vintage. I’m always looking for vintage inspiration. Martha Stewart has been big on my mood boards this year.”

She revealed that this year, she worked with designer Jeff Leathem to come up with the holiday decor.

“He is a master, he’s amazing, and he finds me all of my trees and we decorate together,” she shared. “I love collaborating with the pros. Jeff is my Christmas angel.”

open image in gallery Kendall Jenner shows off her home for ‘Architectural Digest’ ( Architectural Digest )

Jenner showed off numerous areas in her Spanish-style home, which AD dubbed “a vintage wonderland,” including her extravagantly decked-out dining room — featuring a fully set dining table with Hermès dishes.

She also gave a tour of her dark green and wood-accented chef-style kitchen with intricately decorated gingerbread houses displayed on the island, as well as her living room with a wood-burning fireplace and a ceiling-high Christmas tree.

open image in gallery Jenner’s chef-style kitchen decorated for Christmas ( Architectural Digest )

Jenner’s preference for deep greens, browns and mustard yellows, which stand in stark contrast to her four sisters’ more modern and neutral-toned homes, has left fans pleasantly surprised.

“Best house of the Kardashian clan,” one person commented on AD’s Instagram post.

open image in gallery Jenner’s dining room table, complete with a Hermès dining set ( Architectural Digest )

“Much better decorating and character than your sisters homes,” a second said agreed, with a third adding: “It’s amazing to see a big celebrity like her with a down to earth taste.”

“What a beautiful home and so festive too without being OTT,” another wrote, while one said: “Love the styling! Suuuper chic.”

In 2022, Jenner’s older half-sister Kim Kardashian, 44, faced heavy criticism for her “bland” interior design choices.

At the time, Kardashian took to Instagram to share some of her home decor, including an off-white ceramic mug, a variety of her skincare products from her brand, Skkn by Kim, on a granite counter in a bathroom, and a grey chair on a terrace.

“Things at home that make me happy,” Kardashian captioned her post.

Fans didn’t agree. “Your home is very cold looking,” one wrote, while another added: “That is such a depressing looking house.”

Jenner and her sisters — Kourtney, Khloé, Kim and Kylie — all live close to one another in Southern California, near where they were born and raised.

Jenner purchased her $8.55 million Mulholland Estates mansion in 2017 from actor Charlie Sheen.

She previously owned a home in West Hollywood that she had purchased from actors Emily Blunt and John Krasinski. However, she was forced to sell the $6.5 million home the next year after having issues with stalkers and burglars.