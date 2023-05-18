Stay ahead of the trend in fashion and beyond with our free weekly Lifestyle Edit newsletter Stay ahead of the trend in fashion and beyond with our free weekly Lifestyle Edit newsletter Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Khloe Kardashian has hit back at the “narrative” that she’s dating her ex, Tristan Thompson, once again.

The 38-year-old reality star didn’t hesitate to respond to a fan account’s Instagram post, which shared a screenshot of a blind item.

The unnamed source claimed to Deuxmoi, a popular gossip site, that Kardashian and Thompson could be back together, after her sister, Kim Kardashian, recently attended one of the Lakers player’s basketball games.

In the comments of the Instagram post, Kardashian encouraged fans to stop “pushing” this “narrative”. She also acknowledged that she’s tired of seeing all these false claims about her dating life.

“You guys will continue the narrative you want regardless of what I say so what’s the point,” she wrote. “It’s exhausting but I learned people will only understand to the level of their own perception. Most are stuck at believing the lies because it’s the narrative they want to fuel.”

The Good American founder went on to note that Thompson will always be close with her family, as the former couple share a five-year-old daughter, True, and a nine-month-old son, whose name has not yet been revealed. Last month, Kardashian did hint at her son’s name, as she said it starts with a T.

“Some things are just as simple as they seem,” she wrote. “A family member supporting another family member ESPECIALLY during a difficult time in life.”

She then brought up how she still has a close friendship with sister Kourtney Kardashian’s ex-boyfriend, Scott Disick.

“Example….. just how I support Scott and will forever support him. He’s my brother. It’s just not on an NBA stage,” Kardashian concluded. “Sad new world, If there’s no photos people think it really didn’t happen but yes, I see Scott often. Some things really are just as they are.”

Kardashian’s response came after DeuxMoi claimed that Thompson was “allegedly” back with his ex and that Kim was “soft launching the idea so everyone is prepared and doesn’t give [Khloe] a hard time”.

This isn’t the first time that there’s been false speculation about Thompson and Kardashian’s relationship, as they made headlines last month when they were spotted together at a McDonald’s in California. In May, The Sun reported that Thompson bought a mansion in Los Angeles right next to his ex’s house.

However, during an appearance on The Jennifer Hudson Show in April, Kardashian denied rumours that she was in a relationship, as she said: “I am single.”

During the season two premiere of The Kardashians last year, Kardashian said that she and her now-ex conceived their son in November 2021. That was only one month before bombshell reports revealed that Thompson had cheated on her and fathered a baby with personal trainer Maralee Nichols.

Prior to officially splitting up in 2022, the pair had an off-and-on again relationship since 2016. While dating, Thompson has been accused of cheating on Kardashian on various occasions, including in 2018 just days before she gave birth to True.